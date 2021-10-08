Abu Zahid Jakaria Partho, a great Musical Artist & Blogger from Bangladesh.
Abu Zahid Jakaria Partho, a great Musical Artist & Blogger from Bangladesh.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Zahid Jakaria Partho is a Bangladeshi composer and musician who has already been awarded (Abu Zahid Jakaria Partho) official artist channel on YouTube and Spotify's biggest music platform. He was verified as an artist on Spotify and received the official artist channel on YouTube on April 25, 2021. His official Facebook fan page is named "Abu Zahid Jakaria Partho."
In 2017, he began his music career with his own little studio. He made his debut music behind the title "The Matha Nosto Beats" in 2020. Abu Zahid Jakaria Partho is a freelancer and Blogger as well as a successful musical artist. He works with different parts of music. He got acquainted with the music industry to launch his first musical soundtrack 'The Matha Nosto Beats' on Spotify.
He has since published his music on various platforms such as YouTube Artist Channel, Google Play Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Jiosaavan, Musixmatch, Jaxsta, Boomplay, KKbox, Anghami and many more. He is a verified artist on IMDb and almost all musical platforms. He wanted to be a musician from a young age. So his first released music helped him to become a musical artist and it got a huge response. He later released two more music 'Rock Melody Sound' and 'Super Melody Sound' (remix).
Partho, a young boy from Dhaka has also made a perfect content strategy, writing creativity and enhanced images with a blend of all this together. He plans to generate tremendous amount of audience's attention towards his blog. He is extremely authentic and committed towards his blog consisting of unique content. He has the ability to reach out to new audience with his versatile content. He is a true backpacker and an inspiration! Partho is a genius blogger and writer who creates great content all across the globe. Hence He believes that taking up blogging is also one of the best decision in this digital world. It is one of the best medium to have an impact on people and playing with creativity.
In 2021, He developed into a well-known and successful Blogger & Musical artist. His Music released from 'Noyon Tara Media' and he worked with famous musical director 'A S M Zulfiqur Rahman'. As a result of his hobby towards music, he has chosen music as his profession. He thinks that there will be various obstacles in the way of life, we have to face them wisely and move forward. Only then we can achieve success. He wished blessings to all for his success, so that he can go further and be more successful.
