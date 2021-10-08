Adriana Ramirez, creator of the RETODIVERTIDO App, Has Become the Miracle Guru of Motherhood Weight Loss
Behind the RETODIVERTIDO App is fitness / Sports Medicine Specialist Adriana RamirezNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going through a pregnancy is like training for a marathon. Your body undergoes enormous changes. It's a titanic nine-month process incorporating weight gain, gravity shifts, alignment issues, loss of stability, extreme fatigue, nausea, and hormones.
Pregnancy is no small feat. Women must learn to stay strong mentally and physically throughout the process.
The physical and physiological changes during pregnancy put considerable strain and stress on the body post-birth. Sound habits shape our health. The more we commit to our practices, the more grounded we feel in every way.
Women who strive to make a strong come back should not be held hostage to rigorous re-tuning without support.
Adriana Ramirez, better known on social media as Mom of 4 Transform (MO4T), is a Fitness and Sports Medicine Specialist who creates bespoke wellness packages for weight management and healthy aging for women who pine for long, lean lines.
As the owner of the exercise app RETODIVERTIDO, she encourages thousands of Latin American women worldwide to get in shape, particularly post-pregnancy.
With #RETODIVERTIDO, Ramirez demonstrates how discipline can empower you to achieve the best version of yourself while training from home or the gym.
The MO4T method is about showing up for yourself and witnessing the shift internally as much as externally. Post pandemic, many have come to understand that "whole health" matters. Words like inflammation, oxidative stress, and vitamin levels (C, D, zinc) are valued, and people remain invested in where they stand.
Adriana Ramirez has been involved in the world of fitness since she was very young. After not recognizing herself in the mirror at the age of 41 following the birth of her fourth child, Ramirez decided to get back in shape as a New Year's resolution. In just 12 weeks, with perseverance and a structured plan, she did it!
Upon reaching her goal, Ramirez decided to convert her hobby into a profession. And so, MO4T was born, a platform that seeks to change the habits and lifestyles of women worldwide.
With a global audience located in 22 countries, MO4T harnesses the power of social media to share its know-how and influence thousands of followers.
Recipes, technical knowledge, and exercise routines have transformed thousands of followers' bodies and lives.
But it's Ramirez's personal stories that support her business's creative conception and builds a special trust with her followers, clients, and customers. As someone who has walked in her buyers' shoes, this crucial element, grounded within the personal, brings an exceptional harmony to health.
About Adriana Ramirez
Better known on social media as @momof4transform (MO4T) and creator of the exercise APP RETODIVERTIDO, is a fitness / Sports Medicine Specialist, Magna Cum Laude, who graduated from Keiser University. A mother of 4 boys, lover of animals, tea, flowers, chocolate, she is recognized worldwide as:
✓ Group motivator specialized in females and their self-esteem
✓ Creator of content, images, and audiovisual production for social networks.
✓ Promoter and model of brands.
✓ Owner of the brands RETODIVERTIDO® and MOMOF4TRANSFORM ®
✓ Collaborator and writer of the magazine "Entre Socios," Caracas, Venezuela.
✓ Languages: Bilingual English-Spanish and intermediate level of French.
✓ Litigation Lawyer for over 15 years in my hometown Caracas Venezuela.
