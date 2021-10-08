State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Edgewood

October 8, 2021

State Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Rt. 40 in Edgewood, MD. At approximately 12:35 PM, troopers responded to a collision on west-bound US Rt. 40 at the Rt. 24 overpass involving a motorcycle. Upon their arrival, troopers found the motorcycle operator unresponsive and immediately began CPR. The operator was transported to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center by the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company where he was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Impala was making a u-turn from east-bound US Rt. 40 to west-bound Rt. 40 near the Rt. 24 overpass. While turning, a Kawasaki motorcycle travelling west-bound, collided with the Impala. The operator of the Impala was transported to Franklin Square Hospital for treatment.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Antonio Gardner, 25, of Edgewood.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.