Gov. Ricketts Comments on President Biden’s Latest Action Ending More Pro-Life Protections

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Biden-Harris Administration is reversing a Trump Administration policy that had prevented federally funded clinics from making referrals to abortion providers.

“President Biden has once again moved forward with a pro-abortion policy that destroys innocent pre-born babies,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraska is a pro-life state, which champions and respects the basic human right to life. We urge the Biden Administration to discontinue any and all federal government support of abortion.”

In 2019, the Trump Administration ended federal ties to the abortion industry by restricting clinics funded with federal tax dollars from giving referrals to abortion providers.

This is not the first time the Biden-Harris Administration has rolled back pro-life federal policy. In his first month in office, President Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, which was in effect under the Trump Administration. The Mexico City policy had banned U.S. foreign aid for non-governmental family planning agencies that perform or promote abortions. By discontinuing the policy, the Biden Administration authorized taxpayer dollars to fund abortions around the world.