OHH! Conference Set to Revolutionize Health with Conscious Aging Solutions
Conscious Aging Solutions will be hosting the Oklahoma Holistic Health Conference, sponsored by CellCore Biosciences.
Whether you're concerned with how long you're going to live or the proper balance of nutrition and physical activity, the OHH! Conference will touch on just about everything that involves a holistic approach to health. The event will feature acupuncturists, massage therapists, chiropractors, herbalists, nutritionists, as well as longevity experts, ancestral healing, and more.
What is OHH! All About?
OHH! (Oklahoma Holistic Health) offers holistic health practices to immediately boost your immunity, leading the way to a healthier and happier life. Event-goers will walk away with real tools and knowledge to begin their new health journey, and hopefully it will turn into a way of life. For everyone, their greatest asset is their health, and this event will show people they can start loving themselves through healthier decisions and better life choices.
The event is slated for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Sultana Steam, located at 1441 S. Carson Ave. Tulsa, OK. 74119.
Erin Martin, gerontologist and founder of Conscious Aging Solutions, is excited about the OHH! Conference and is one of the event’s featured speakers.
“Oklahoma Holistic Health is all about creating community and access to empowering knowledge,” Martin said. “Through our events, we foster practitioner-to-practitioner relationships who often work in silos while also facilitating a one-stop shop experience for attendees to access every flavor of vetted holistic health practitioner and related business in Oklahoma.”
Martin started working with older adults at the age of fifteen, and she holds a Master’s degree from the University of Southern California. Her passion for healthy living is obvious, and she wants to share her knowledge with OHH! Her intent is to create social systems while offering organic and conscious approaches to aging successfully and powerfully. This event will have speakers that focus on just about every possible way to get healthy and stay healthy through better food choices and remaining active.
“Our events highlight acupuncturists, massage therapists, naturopaths, gerontologists, energy healers, chiropractors, herbalists, and much more,” Martin said.
Martin will take the stage as a featured speaker and will discuss how to empower and educate people in hopes that the information learned will be passed down to generations, ensuring the health of that bloodline.
“We look forward to helping you live an engaged life and leave a legacy of Conscious Aging to your children and grandchildren,” she said.
Event Speakers
The featured speakers will start at 1:30 p.m. lasting for about an hour. Event-goers can check out the booths from 1 to 1:30 p.m., the speakers start at 1:30 p.m., and food will be available, starting at 2:30 p.m.
Erin Martin , Gerontologist
Conscious Aging Solutions
www.consciousagingsolutions.com
Sultana Nailor, MM, CPH
Sultana Steam
www.sultanasteam.com
Ryan Luelf
2-time Cancer Survivor
www.ryanluelf.com
Dr. Kelsey Smith
Chiropractor, Functional Nutritionist
www.awakenwellnesstulsa.com
Andrea Reed
Ancestral Clearing
www.clearingburdens.com
Previous Sponsors/Vendors
- Healthy Roots Dentistry
- Awaken Wellness
- Sultana Steam
- The Cancer Shift
- Dr. Jessica Ullrich, Bioethicist
- Align 918
- Heartwood Commons
- Deco Drinks
OHH! Event Information
Reserve your free ticket here: www.okholistichealth.eventbrite.com
Contact Erin Martin with any questions at erin@consciousagingsolutions.com or call (818) 288-7771 if you are interested in having a booth. Limited availability.
Erin Martin
Conscious Aging Solutions
+1 (818) 288-7771
