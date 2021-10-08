Nighttime H-1 ramp closures in Pearl Harbor and Halawa scheduled in October

Main, News Posted on Oct 8, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of nighttime closures of H-1 onramp and offramps at the Halawa Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange for pavement marking and rumble strip installations. The roadwork schedule for October is as follows:

East H-3 Freeway/Kaneohe/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction will be closed on Wednesday night, Oct. 13, through Friday morning, Oct. 15, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Aiea/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 10, through Friday morning, Oct. 15, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

O’Malley Boulevard/Nimitz Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 17, through Friday morning, Oct. 22, and on Sunday night, Oct. 24, through Friday morning, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Nimitz Highway/Joint Bade Pearl Harbor Hickam offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 17, through Friday morning, Oct. 22, and on Sunday night, Oct. 24, through Friday morning, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam offramp (Exit 15B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 24, through Friday morning, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Roadwork is expected to continue through November. An updated list of closures for this work will be sent at the end of the month. To view a list of lane closures scheduled weekly, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Message boards will be posted to inform motorists of closures and detour routes. Police will be on site to help with safety procedures and traffic control. First Responders and TheBus have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through the work zone. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###