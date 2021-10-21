Iana Dixon is proud to announce that her Iana Dixon jewelry brand opens for wholesale
Our jewelry brand offers tasteful bracelets, necklaces, anklets and earrings for wholesale in one online store.
Wholesale is an important step in every designer's career. We are entering a new era with our jewelry brand. We are so proud to join the ranks of wholesale jewelry designers creating premium jewelry.”CHULA VISTA, CA, US, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iana Dixon, the founder and designer of the Iana Dixon handmade jewelry company, is opening her company for wholesale. Now retailers will be able to buy jewelry at wholesale for resale with only a few clicks. For wholesale, there are four signature collections available: “The Feelings”, “The Pearl and Inspiration”, “Hawaii Vacation” and “You Are a Goddess”. Each product is individually handmade by Iana Dixon herself. Wholesale jewelry options will be available on the official website, ianadixonjewelry.com, on October 22, 2021.
Iana has created each collection special for modern women who want to look stylish and feel confident with jewelry that they can wear everyday and everywhere. These dainty gold bracelets, custom made anklets, sterling silver choker necklaces and more created have been created for gorgeous women looking for affordable but premium quality jewelry for everyday wear and styles.
Iana Dixon is known for helping women stay elegant, feminine and tasteful. She is confident that her jewelry will help retailers attract the attention of young women who want to look fabulous everyday and everywhere. Each jewelry piece is stylish, simple, elegant and eye-catching. The perfect addition to any jewelry collection.
Thus, for the first time, Iana Dixon has opened the door to wholesale sales. Registration to purchase items for wholesale is scheduled to go live on October 22, 2021.
All wholesale jewelry is exclusively sold on the website https://ianadixonjewelry.com/my-account/ where official retailers can apply to become a wholesale buyer.
All products come in fashionable chain styles to capitalize on today’s trends. This collection is an excellent accessory choice for stylish and modern women.
All pieces range in price from $14 to $27 per piece when purchasing wholesale. Minimum quantity is 12+ pieces, there is no limit on maximum order amount. We provide:
- wholesale bracelets;
- wholesale necklaces;
- wholesale ankle bracelets;
- gold filled jewelry wholesale;
- sterling silver jewelry wholesale;
- dainty jewelry wholesale and more.
Iana Dixon decided to enter into the wholesale market in order to ensure that the maximum amount of people have the ability to share her passion for modern and stylish trends. When purchasing jewelry, so many of us want to be able to see it with our own eyes, or touch it with our own hands, try it on. The internet has opened many doors to products, but sometimes, it is nice to see in person. Now, we can offer our amazing jewelry to brick and mortar retailers for this very purpose! Our jewelry is beautiful and affordable, and worthy of the most confident and stunning women in the world.
