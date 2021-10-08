Submit Release
Chocolate and the Chip LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergens in Bakery Products

Chocolate and the Chip of Los Angeles, CA is recalling various flavors (see full list in the news release below) including chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats because they may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts. Cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats were distributed locally in the Los Angeles area as well as CA, MA, TX, ID, NY, AL, AZ, AR, WA, UT, NJ, FL, OH, CO, GA, ID, MI, NV, NC, PA, VA, OR,  and reached consumers through e-commerce and pop-up retail locations.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/chocolate-and-chip-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-allergens-bakery-products

