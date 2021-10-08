I-95, I-76 Among Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester Counties

10/08/2021

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 and Interstate 76 are among several state highways to be restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Chester counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia County:

Tuesday, October 12, from 9AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the South Street and the I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges;

Wednesday, October 13, from 9AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and the South Street interchanges;

Monday, October 18, through Friday, October 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street interchanges; and

Wednesday, October 20, through Friday, October 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Broad Street and the Enterprise Avenue interchanges.

Bucks County:

Wednesday, October 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Philmont Avenue between Sterner Mill Road and Brinkmann's Way in Lower Southampton Township.

Chester County:

Thursday, October 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Gay Street) between Bridge Street and Vanderslice Street in Phoenixville Borough; and

Friday, October 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 352 (Sproul Road) between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and King Road in East Whiteland Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

