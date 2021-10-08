Aerosol Container Market Worth To Reach USD 13.17 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data
Reports And Data
Increasing demand from personal care, home care, healthcare sector is driving the demand for the market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerosol Container Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.17 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for personal care, home care or household and healthcare products are expected to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period. Improvement in lifestyle of people in developing countries is another important factor contributing to the market’s growth.
Aerosol containers provide improved and safe storage as well as better aesthetics to products. These containers are easy to use as well as it helps in safe transit during the entire supply chain. Growing consumer awareness regarding benefits offered by various products is leading to greater adoption of aerosol containers which are effective in maintaining the integrity of the product besides being eco-friendly. It is easily recyclable and is also comparatively cheaper. Changing lifestyles of people along with rising average disposable incomes is driving the market’s growth to a large extent. Aluminum containers are the most popular due to its ability of protecting the quality of the product. Straight wall containers are witnessing steady growth in terms of sales and they are available in various sizes and volumes. Europe is the largest consumer of the market products and this is primarily due to the massive growth of the personal care segment in this region as well as around the world.
The continuously changing regulations regarding manufacturing of the products is creating a huge problem for the manufacturers of the industry. There is requirement of extra paper work and proper timely tests in order to comply with the changing government regulations. These stringent regulations are restraining the market’s growth to a large extent. Apart from this, the presence of substitutes like saturated light carbons and dimethyl ether are posing serious challenges for the major players in the market. They are trying to focus on R&D and new product launches in order to counter this challenge.
Key players in the market include:
Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings Inc, Tubex Holding GmbH, Ball Corporation, Plastipak Holdings Inc, Alltub Italia S.R.L., WestRock Company, Nampak Ltd., BWAY Corporation and Exal Corporation.
Click to get Aerosol Container Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3250
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a positive impact on the industry. The demand for spray sanitizers have grown after the outbreak of the pandemic and healthcare sector is creating huge demands in the market. Consumers would become more conscious about the quality of products and the health benefits offered by various items or products. This would provide the market extra advantage and a huge boost. Since the products of the market are relatively cheaper, end user industries would try to utilize them to a greater extent in order to bring down their overall manufacturing cost. Thus unlike many other sectors, the market under study may not face much disruptions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Glass aerosol containers is expected to witness significant amount of growth due to its rising usage in pharmaceutical packaging.
Necked-in aerosol containers are primarily used for deodorants and also in the automotive sector.
Increasing usage of aerosols in pressurized metered-dose inhalers designed for asthma patients is expected to play a major role for the market’s penetration in the healthcare sector.
The growth of personal care industry in countries like China, Japan and India is playing a crucial role for the market’s development in the Asia Pacific region.
In June 2018, Ball Corporation along with Platinum Equity announced the formation of a joint venture in order to establish Ball Metal Pack. This new company was formed in order to produce steel containers for aerosol products.
There have been a number of product launches in the industry like Ardagh Group launching a distinct shaped aersosol can for the Puma branded cosmetic products of L’Oreal and Ball corporation launching a new technology by introducing 360 degree custom shaped aerosol cans.
There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Ball Corporation acquiring Rexam PLC in 2016, In 2018 Crown Holdings Inc acquiring Signode International Group Holdings Ltd in 2018 and WestRock Company acquiring Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corporation.
Buy Now Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3250
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aerosol Container Market on the basis of Material, Product Type, Application and region:
Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Aluminum
Glass
Steel
Plastic
Others
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Necked-in
Straight wall
Shaped
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Personal care
Home care
Healthcare
Automotive
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Request for customization@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3250
Why should buy this report?
The Aerosol Container markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.
The Aerosol Container report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.
Through the Aerosol Container report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.
COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Aerosol Container Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Aerosol Container Market Raw Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
Continued…
Browse Full Research Study @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerosol-container-market
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Browse More Reports:
Food Container Market Size@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-container-market
Thermoformed Containers Market Share@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermoformed-containers-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn