LBank Exchange Will List ZAK (ZAKZAK) on October 8, 2021

/EIN News/ -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ZAK on October 8, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ZAK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on October 8, 2021.



Online gambling & entertainment has become one of the most important parts of the world economy, a Layer 2 crypto ecosystem named ZAKZAK is developed specifically for it. ZAK, the central token of ZAKZAK platform, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on October 8, 2021.

Introducing ZAKZAK

ZAKZAK is a Layer 2 crypto ecosystem developed specifically for the online gambling and entertainment sector. It aims to provide users and entertainment site operators like online casinos and live streaming platforms with improved transaction speeds including instant payouts, security, and transparency.

Casinos and entertainment site operators can easily integrate the ZAKZAK system allowing for faster, lower-cost transactions and access to a wider player base. Users benefit from instant payouts and full transparency as win-rate information is publicly viewable on the ZAKChain and cannot be falsified.

What is ZAK?

ZAK token is the central token of the ZAKZAK platform. Existing product development and extension actively encourage gambling and entertainment site operators to take advantage of the ZAKZAK ecosystem and user base thus increasing usage of the token. ZAKZAK has excellent relationships with several of Asia’s biggest online gaming operators and live streaming content providers and is already live on several casinos in Japan.

The total supply of ZAK token is 1,000,000,000 (i.e. 1 billion). Regarding the token allocations: 55% of the total supply is for validator & staking rewards, 15% was for token sale, 5% was for marketing, 5% has been provided for liquidity & market making, 7% was for development, 3% was for initial investors, and the remaining 10% was for foundation.

Current product developments include an NFT Marketplace to buy and sell the rights to various online casino games as NFTs. Users can buy part or full ownership of casino games built by top developers. ZAKZAK will also include a DEX where users can stake their tokens to earn high % rewards.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

