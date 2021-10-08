Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,955 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Assisted Off of Mt. Martha in Twin Mountain

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes: 603-271-3361 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 October 7, 2021

Twin Mountain, NH – On the afternoon of Thursday, October 7, 2021, rescue personnel responded to the Mt. Martha Trail in Twin Mountain to assist a hiker who was suffering from an unknown medical condition. At approximately 12:00 p.m., authorities received a 911 call indicating that a hiker was not doing well and needed assistance on Mt. Martha. The location was given as being right on the trail approximately 1.3 miles into the woods from the trailhead on Route 115.

Rescue personnel from the Twin Mountain Fire Department were immediately contacted by NH Fish and Game and they provided a quick response to the scene. Two New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers responded as well to provide additional resources.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., rescuers located 71-year-old Peter Chadwick of Northwood, New Hampshire, at the aforementioned location. Also on scene was a doctor who was out hiking the trail that day and had stopped to render assistance. After being evaluated, resting, and taking the time to eat and drink water, Chadwick was able to make his way down the trail under his own power. The rescue party arrived safely at the trailhead at 2:53 p.m.

Once roadside, Chadwick was evaluated by Twin Mountain Ambulance personnel. After evaluation, Chadwick left the scene with his wife in their personal vehicle to rest and potentially seek further evaluation closer to their home.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a HikeSafe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Hiker Assisted Off of Mt. Martha in Twin Mountain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.