Warehouse Racking Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 11.02 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

Warehouse Racking Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 11.02 Billion by 2027
Rapid development of e-retail and the growing market for food & beverages are the drivers for the growth of the marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Warehouse Racking market is forecast to reach USD 11.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Warehouse racking systems of different types have become an integral part of warehouse operations and inventory needs. The main goals have been to make the best use of warehouse floor space, maximize worker productivity, and minimize inventory management costs. Industries adopt a range of racking systems that best meet their needs in terms of warehouse design, type of goods and materials stored, expected capacity, and specific picking process used. These considerations also aid in choosing the choice of materials from which the racks should be made.
In recent years, developed countries like the UK have experienced a growing trend in warehouse automation. This opens up new lucrative avenues. Besides, the expansion of the storage system product portfolio is a notable trend that is driving demand for new designs and materials in warehouse racking systems. Much of the growth in the warehouse racking market also stems from the ever-increasing need for frozen food storage in various parts of the world. The pace of growth in e-commerce sales in emerging economies has spurred demand for more massive warehouse racks. The growing need for bulk storage in various parts of the world is also boosting prospects in the market.
Several other retail businesses have also suffered from crippling inconsistencies in meeting consumer demands due to the lack of appropriate warehouse shelving. In this regard, the growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in warehouse infrastructure has also opened up new avenues for players in the market.
Key participants include Daifuku, Ltd., Mecalux, S.A., SSI Schaefer, Foothills Systems, Hannibal Industries, EMRACK INTERNATIONAL, Kardex Group, ARPAC. Dematic, and Jungheinrich AG, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The early acceptance of automated technologies in storage facilities has introduced forklifts and hydraulic systems, which have had a positive impact on the United States market.
• The manufacturing industry in emerging countries is proliferating due to increasing industrialization. To optimize the distribution networks for manufactured products, industry players are focusing on the creation of distribution centers, which should help the warehouse racking Optimizing the supply channel and transport and storage costs should drive demand for warehouse racking.
• Cantilever shelving systems are mainly used in large warehouses to accommodate large objects such as pipes, rods, panels, structural sheets, and frames. These supports attract consumers' attention because they can hold products on both sides and are easily accessible by machines and forklifts. The growing demand for rods, pipes, and metal panels in the construction industry is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.
• Europe is a center of automotive production with the presence of major manufacturers. Thus, the automotive industry should be a large consumer of warehouse racking in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Warehouse Racking market on the basis of Type, Carrying Capacity, End-Use Industry, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Selective Pallet
• Push Back
• Drive-In
• Pallet Flow
• Cantilever
• Others
Carrying Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Light Duty
• Medium Duty
• Heavy Duty
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Automotive
• Food and Beverage
• Manufacturing
• Retail
• Packaging
• Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Warehouse Racking Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
