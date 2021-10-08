Dock Levelers Market Size Expected to Reach around USD 1.42 Billion by 2026 – Reports and Data
The escalation in the market of e-commerce and need for safer and quicker delivery is fueling Dock Levelers Market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dock Levelers Market is forecasted to reach USD 1.42 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Dock Levelers acts as a bridge between the goods carrying vehicle and the dock of a warehouse. It enhances productivity, offers safety and maintains the quality of the goods.
The increases the need for warehouses due to increasing demand for e-commerce drives the market for dock levelers in Mexico. Other factors include the growing number of start-ups in the logistics industry in Mexico, safety concerns for the goods which are creating a demand for unparalleled dock levelers, transport of delicate goods and replacement of Expensive skilled labor by dock levelers. The high cost of levelers and low rate of substitution or replacement of levelers, since a single dock leveler has a durability of approximately 15 years, may hinder the growth of the market of dock levelers in Mexico.
Europe is expected to dominate the market of dock levelers. This region has stringent regulations about food, beverages and medicines safety and storage. It has strict guidelines for its loading and unloading as well. It has a market share of 29% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 30% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 6.3%.
Key participants include Assa Abloy (Kelley), Rite-Hite, Hormann, Doorhan, Serco, Nordock, McGuire, Poweramp, Blue Giant Equipment Corporation, Pentalift Equipment Corp., Pioneer Dock Equipment, Koke, Inc. and Dockzilla Co. among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Growth in e-commerce drives up the market for dock levelers with its increase in demand for warehouses and heavy shipment.
• The market for hydraulic levelers holds the largest market share of 31% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 33% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 6.6%.
• Hydraulic dock levelers are a safe at high volume and heavy traffic conditions, as they are built for durability in high-use environments.
• The Doc Leveler market is segmented by operations into conventional and automatic. The automatic segment dominates the market with a market share of 52% in 2018 owing to the ease the operation and greater efficiency.
• The market for pit style leveling type is expected to witness the highest growth of CAGR 6.3% during the forecast period since it has a greater operating and load range, as well as higher life expectancy.
• The market for telescopic lip lever type is expected to have the highest growth on CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period since the telescopic lip allows a greater degree of operator control by moving out the dock leveler lip horizontally forward into the truck to move goods effectively with the loading area of the vehicle.
• The logistics sector is increasing rapidly. It is anticipated to be the next engine growth. E-commerce can flourish only with the help of a robust logistics network. Logistics have become imperative for loading and unloading goods.
• North America holds the second largest market with 22% of the market share in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 24% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 7% throughout the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Dock Levelers market on the basis of Product Type, Operations, Leveler Lip Type, Leveling Type, Capacity and Region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Hydraulic
Mechanical
Air-Powered
Vertical Strong Levelers
Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Conventional
Automatic
Leveler Lip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Hinged Lips
Telescopic Lips
Leveling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Pit Style Dock
Edge of Dock
Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Up to 10T
10T to 40T
Above 40T
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Dock Levelers Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
