Yeast Market Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis, Opportunities, Applications, Growth & Industry Forecast 2028

Increasing demand for yeast-based feed is the key factor driving market growthNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global yeast market size is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some of the key factors driving global yeast market revenue growth include rising demand for and production of bakery products such as biscuits, cookies, pizza, bread, cakes etc., rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, and increasing spending on healthy organic foods. Yeast is a type of single-celled fungi. Yeast is a good source of protein, vitamin B, and minerals such as selenium, chromium, zinc, copper, and others. Yeasts can be found on plant surfaces and in soils as well as are frequently found in sugary mediums such as fruits and flower nectar.
Yeast is widely used in food, beverages, feed, and other industries. Food segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing application of yeast in the food industry for production of nutritional supplements, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, canned and frozen foods, bakery, beverages, snacks, and others. Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, technological advancements in food processing technology, increasing disposable income in developing countries, and rising demand for yeast-based feed are some key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global yeast market over the forecast period.
Major players in the market report include Associated British Foods PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Alltech, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., Lesaffre Group, and Synergy Flavors.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the yeast market based on type, form, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Baker’s
• Brewer’s
• Wine
• Bioethanol
• Feed Yeast
• Others
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Dry
• Instant
• Fresh
• Other
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Food
• Beverages
• Feed
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
• In July 2019, ICC Brazil announced its partnership with Lallemand. This partnership helped both companies to focus on the research, development, and supply of inactive yeast products and derivatives obtained from sugar cane ethanol.
• Baker’s segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising consumption of bakery-based food products such as bread, pizza, cookies, cakes, and others.
• North America accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising demand for wine and bakery products, and increasing investment by private investors in the food industry are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
