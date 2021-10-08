The Apptopus Announces Support from Tech Community to Help Small Restaurants Manage Online Orders and Grow Their Revenue
We are now operating in 12 cities across California, and restaurants that work with The Apptopus are generating up to $48K per month in additional revenue.”SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apptopus is forging ahead with the support of their community and is proud to announce that it has been selected to attend the Google for Startups Sales Academy (https://startup.google.com/).
Google for Startups Sales Academy provides startup founders with essential sales skills and practical applications for acquiring new customers and partnerships or securing funding.
The founder of The Apptopus, Daniel Hernandez, has also been accepted into the Founders Institute (https://fi.co/), the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator.
Founders Institute provides a global support network and a proven methodology to get startups to traction and funding. The Apptopus is very excited about this intensive 14-week program and has high hopes of establishing some key relationships to help them get the funding they need.
The founder said, “We are now operating in 12 cities across California, and restaurants that work with The Apptopus are generating up to $48K per month in additional revenue. We work with food trucks, quick or light service restaurants, and ghost kitchens and 80% of the businesses we work with are owned by Latinos. Online ordering is a crucial extension of a restaurant, it’s no longer a luxury, it is a necessity and it’s here to stay. Even post-COVID, your customers will continue to order online.”
In the words of Jonny Lopez, co-owner of Lopez Taqueria in Sunnyvale, California, “We were losing up to $10k every month in commissions and fees to third-party applications. With the money we lost we could have opened a new restaurant. Thanks to The Apptopus we are generating up to $36K per month in commission-free revenue”.
ABOUT
The Apptopus is on a mission to empower mom-and-pop restaurants to increase revenue through online ordering, menu optimization, and configuring online profiles. We bring all your orders into one place and spare the stress and mess of multiple apps, screens, and services.
