Virtual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ Race Gives Thanks to Our Wounded Veterans, While Letting Racers ‘Pick Their Side’
Pick your favorite side and give thanks with a Virtual Running Club Race and give back to our military veterans.BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time to stretch and make your way to the starting line for Virtual Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot benefiting Operation Hat Trick, a non-profit serving wounded, military veterans.
Similar to a traditional race, Virtual Running Club’s 2021 Turkey Trot encourages participants to run, walk or ride from their own location and on their own schedule – whether on Thanksgiving Day or at another time.
Participants will be sent some really cool 2021 Turkey Trot race swag and, as part of the fun, will be asked to choose a side……their favorite Thanksgiving Dinner side dish that is! VRC will also donate one Hot Cocoa Packet to an active service member overseas with each entry.
Each step racers take is for a great cause, as a portion of each entry fee will be donated to Operation Hat Trick (OHT), which raises awareness and supports the recovery of wounded veterans and service members. Since 2014, OHT has raised and donated over $2.4 million to 80 veterans’ organizations in 36 states.
We’re not trying to ruffle any feathers, just stir up some friendly rivalry between ‘Team Mashed Potatoes’ and ‘Team Brussels Sprouts’.
“Virtual Running Club is thrilled to partner with Operation Hat Trick for the 2021 Turkey Trot in an attempt to broaden the reach and ability of OHT to honor, support and rebuild the lives of American service members and veterans,” says Holland Newton, Director, Virtual Running Club.
Additionally, the 2021 Turkey Trot offers some fun, interactive features like letting participants show-off their race medals with their chosen Thanksgiving side dish and allowing racers to create their ‘perfect plate’ on their keepsake ‘Race Bib’ with accompany side dish stickers!
“Operation Hat Trick is excited to join forces with Virtual Running Club for the 2021 Turkey Trot and is greatly appreciative of their generosity to help benefit OHT’s ongoing efforts,” says OHT Founder Dot Sheehan. “This Thanksgiving, OHT and the wounded veterans we serve will most certainly be thankful for this partnership with Virtual Running Club.”
Interested racers can learn more about the 2021 Turkey Trot and register online at https://www.virtualrunningclub.com/events/turkey-trot-2021/
Universal Branding and Media (UBM) has brought together great organizations like Virtual Running Club and Operation Hat Trick together by remaining a leader in licensing acquisition and consultation.
“It is a winning combination to bring together Operation Hat Trick and Virtual Running Club, as they are both set up to promote goodness, health and wellness which is more important now than ever before," says Amy Ingoldsby, Universal Branding and Media’s Vice President of Marketing.
Operation Hat Trick (OHT) OHT - a 501(c)3 non-profit that generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of OHT branded merchandise and products, proceeds of which are donated to selected organizations.
Virtual Running Club (VRC) is the finest virtual experience provider in America, offering virtual races and other events that provide participants with the flexibility of where, when and how they complete their challenge, while providing the incentive, motivation and accountability to make meaningful, positive actions through tangible rewards. Through online events and an honor-based, self-report system, VRC provides participants with physical rewards – usually a medal, coin or medallion – that are designed with the utmost care to commemorate the achievement. VRC is proud help participants spend time with loved ones, both near and far, while working toward a common goal of accomplishment.
Universal Branding & Media (UBM) is a leader in licensing acquisition and consultation, with unparalleled experience and expertise connecting quality manufacturers with world-class brands. They are a strategic partner in their clients’ evolution, creating successful partnerships between licensors and licensees that drive increased reach, revenue, and results.
