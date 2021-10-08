Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,959 in the last 365 days.

KI Design Acquires IntelSky, Brings Aviation monitoring and AI insights into one Platform

IntelSky Leader in Aviation Analytics

KI Design and IntelSky will provide AI based risk analytics combined with alerts and tracking.

SANFRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KI Design announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IntelSky, a global leader in aviation alerting and risk management. This strategic move will combine efforts of two innovation leaders in their respective industries and will bring to customers the substantial benefits of their complementary capabilities and client base to deliver the future of Risk Intelligence.

Digital transformation requires an understanding of global geopolitical and operational risk. Measuring Risk requires listening to global events, from Combining social media, media, risk events, and aviation alerts. IntelSky is a niche provider of airline and aviation intelligence. For over 10 years IntelSky has developed aviation analytics and statistics.

KI Design is a leader in business insights using AI analytics. KI Design works with federal government agencies including public safety, international affairs, energy, health, and supply chain. Services include the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to bring structure to and derive meaning from public and corporate data. https://ki.social

KI Design and IntelSky are a compelling combination. Together, they will provide international organizations including news agencies, logistics, ministries of foreign, shipping, freight, international aide and global businesses with international coverage of Risk Posture combined with alerts and tracking. Whether clients are connecting with journalists and influencers, launching social campaigns, developing messaging, or conducting deep research into consumer behavior, they will have real-time intelligence covering global events.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

About IntelSky
IntelSky @Intel_Sky is a pioneering aviation intelligence tool. The company’s methodology provides real time alerts of aviation and transport industry in specific covering conflict zones and all commercial flight activity. Currently used by client to drive insightful, data-driven decisions. https://intelsky.net/

About KI Design
KI Design offers Customer Analytics products that enable businesses to use AI to analyze data from online and offline sources and gain deeper insights into customer behaviour. https://kidesign.io

Media Communications
KI Design
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

KI Design Acquires IntelSky, Brings Aviation monitoring and AI insights into one Platform

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.