Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size To Reach USD 14.44 Billion By 2027 With CAGR 19.9% | Reports And Data

Increasing demand for digitally printed wallpapers for decorative purposes is propelling market growth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is estimated to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2027 from USD 3.16 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by technological advancement in digital printing and increasing consumer spending on interior wall decorations with striking wallpapers at inexpensive costs.
Digitally printed wallpaper are the images printed and produced by digital printing technology. These wallpapers can be pasted on the exterior or interior walls of any commercial, residential, or other settings as an advertising element or simply as a decorative. Some of the most popular digitally printed wallpapers among consumers are 3D wallpapers, removable or peel-off wallpapers, custom-designed wallpapers, peel and stick, western aztec wallpaper, commercial wallcovering, EZ wallpaper, DIY wallpaper, and others.
Recent developments in digital printing have opened up a pool of possibilities to bring empty walls to life with striking wallpapers. Changing modern consumer's taste for interior design is positively impact digitally printed wallpaper market growth. Increasing investment in the personal home & décor along with high demand for digitally printed wallpapers from hotels & resorts, hotels, and other end-use verticals will supplement digitally printed wallpaper market share over the forecast period.
Key participants in the market are Graham & Brown, MX Display, Flavor Paper, Peggy-Betty Designs, Hollywood Monster, The Printed Wallpaper Company, McRobb Display Ltd, 4walls, Color X, and Great Wall Custom Coverings.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Based on printing technology, the inkjet segment accounted for 55% of the digitally printed market share in 2019 and is set to witness a CAGR of 19.4% through 2027.
• Laser printing technology is estimated to showcase a growth rate of 20.6%, accounting for 46.9% of the market share by 2027.
• Based on wallpaper type, the household sub-segment is likely to witness a significant growth rate of nearly 22.1% through 2027.
• The wedding segment accounted for 6.8% of the printed wallpaper market share in 2019 and is calculated to exhibit a growth rate of 20.7% over the analysis period.
• The wildlife wallpaper segment accounted for 13.7% of the overall market, while the abstract segment had a market share of 11.4% in 2019.
• On the basis of material, the paper segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 22.9%, contributing to USD 4.75 Billion in terms of revenue by 2027.
• The Vinyl segment is estimated to register a notable growth rate of 20.4% over the projected timeframe.
• In terms of end-use, the bars & restaurants segment contributed USD 0.53 Billion in the global digitally printed market revenue share in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.4% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of wallpapers with abstract, scenic beauties or monuments in these settings to create an impressive ambiance for attracting more customers.
• The commercial space segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 20.2% through 2027 on account of the increasing adoption of digitally printed wallpapers as commercial advertisements to create brand awareness among consumers.
• In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region held 37.3% of the digitally printed wallpaper market share in 2019, followed by Europe, with 22.7% of the market share.
• The APAC region is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 22.7% over the analysis period, on account of increasing advancement in digital printing technology in the region.
• North America is estimated to account for 19.1% of the global digitally printed wallpaper market share, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% through 2027.
• Europe is projected to account for 23.3% of the market share, delivering a growth rate of 20.3% during the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market on the basis of the base material, type of wallpaper, printing technology, end-use vertical, and region:
Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Paper
• Non-woven
• Vinyl
• Others
Type of Wallpaper Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Wildlife
• Scenic Beauty
• Lifestyle
• Architectural
• Portrait
• Wedding
• Fashion
• Abstract
• Others
Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Inkjet
• Laser
End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Household
• Hotels & Resorts
• Bars & Restaurants
• Commercial Space
• Transportation
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Features of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Report:
• Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper market
• Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks
• 8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels
• Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements
• Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Digitally Printed Wallpaper industry
• Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies
