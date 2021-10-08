Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size to Reach US$ 7.1 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the cell lysis and disruption market size is expected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Oct 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The global cell lysis & disruption market size was surpassed at US$ 3.7 billion in 2020. Cell lysis is extensively used for immunoassays for the point of care diagnostics, diagnosis for pathogens, determining mRNA transcriptome, and understanding the functions and structure of proteins. The extensive use of cell lysis & disruption technology for diagnosis of cancer is driving the growth of the market. Further, increased adoption of biotechnology in the agriculture and pharmaceutical industries is boosting the cell lysis consumption rapidly. Moreover, the development and growth of the biopharmaceutical industry directly affects the growth of the cell lysis and disruption market as purification and retrieval of biopharma products and medicines requires cell lysis. Hence rising demand from the biopharmaceuticals is propelling the market growth. The growing popularity of personalized medicine, advancements in the metabolomics and proteomics is positively impacting the cell lysis and disruption market.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Growing demand from the biopharmaceutical industry

Rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

Presence of numerous biotechnology companies

Increased investments in the research and development by the private players

Development of the personalized medications

Growing demand for the bioprocess solutions due to the development of biologics

Rising adoption of ultrasonic homogenization

Growing uses of instrument such as sonicators and homogenizers in cell fractionation

Regional Snapshots

North America dominated the global cell lysis & disruption market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the existence of huge number of research organizations coupled increased investments by the private players for the research and development of various biopharmaceutical products. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association, around US$ 80 billion was invested in the research & development of biopharmaceuticals in 2018 in US. Moreover, the US holds around one-third of the global biopharmaceutical market and hence with the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in US, the cell lysis and disruption market in North America is also anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic disease along with the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of cell therapies is positively boosting the demand for the cell lysis technology in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing cell lysis and disruption market during the forecast period. The demand for the cell therapy for cancer treatment is gaining rapid traction in the markets such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which is augmenting the market growth. Further, the rising investments in the region for the development of the biologic industry are expected to significantly fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers - The cell lysis & disruption market is primarily driven by the growing demand for the cell disruption technology and rising adoption of mammalian cell in the cell lysis industry. Further the rapid growth of the cell therapies and gene therapies owing to the growing preferences of the people in treatment of various chronic diseases is significantly boosting the market growth.

Restraints - The major retraining factors include high costs of the equipment used in the cell lysis & disruption and lack of skilled professionals. These are the major restraints that may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, the cell-based researches involve high costs and are a key restraint.

Opportunity - The emerging markets such as China, South Korea, India, and Brazil offers lucrative growth opportunities to the market players owing to the rising prevalence of various chronic disease, huge government expenditure in building healthcare infrastructure for facilitating research activities, and increasing penetration of research laboratories funded by the private players.

Challenges - The high costs involved may restrict the new entrants in the market and make the survival of the small players difficult. For surviving in the market, the players need to reduce their operational costs in order to focus on the research activities, which is very difficult for the small players in the market.

Report Highlights

Based on the product, the instrument segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic market owing to the rising uses of instruments like blender, homogenizers, and sonicators. These instruments are very effective in extracting large samples and large volumes of mammalian cells with less oxidation during extraction.

By cell type, the mammalian cells were the dominating segment in 2020. Mammalian cells have wide and extensive uses in the production of the key biopharma products like viral vaccines, gene based therapies, and cell-based therapies. The growing incidences of chronic diseases and increased adoption of gene therapies for treatment is exponentially propelling the segment growth.

By application, the protein isolation dominated the market in 2020. The increased demand for the efficient protein extracting technologies is propelling the segment growth because of the loss of protein cells through oxidation during the extraction of proteins from the mammalian cells.

By end use, the pharma & biotechnology companies registered the highest market share in 2020 due to the increased usage of cell lysis technology for conducting researches on the molecular bilogy.

