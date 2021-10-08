Notice of highway corridor preservation for Gordon Drive Viaduct in Sioux City

AMES, Iowa – October 8, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is providing public notice of corridor preservation for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project, from Rustin Street to Virginia Street, in Sioux City, Woodbury County. This notice includes a depiction of the corridor preservation area on a map, which is available at www.iowadot.gov/pim. Width of the corridor preservation zone varies depending upon location within the corridor. Corridor preservation is a tool the Iowa DOT uses to preserve land for future highway needs. It does not restrict development in any way, but merely offers the DOT a chance to review the proposed development when notified by the city or county.

The Iowa transportation commission approved corridor preservation for this project on September 14, 2021. The Iowa DOT implemented corridor preservation for this project on October 13, 2021. It is the intent of the Iowa DOT to continue to utilize corridor preservation for this project. The Iowa DOT may need to acquire additional right of way or property rights within this designated area.

This notice shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of publication of notification of city or county and may be refiled by the Iowa DOT every three years.

Per Iowa Code 306.19(5), each city and county within the designated preservation corridor shall provide written notification to the Iowa DOT of: (1) an application for a building permit for construction valued at $25,000 or more; (2) submission of a subdivision plat; or (3) proposed zoning change within the area. Notification must be provided to the Iowa DOT at least 30 days prior to granting the proposed building permit, approving the subdivision plat, or changing the zoning. Written notification shall include all pertinent information regarding the proposed permit, plat, or zoning change.

If the Iowa DOT, within the 30-day period, notifies the city or county in writing that the Iowa DOT is proceeding to acquire all or part of the property or property rights affecting the area, the city or county shall not issue the building permit, approve the subdivision plat, or change the zoning. The Iowa DOT may apply to the city or county for an extension of the 30-day period. After a public hearing on the matter, the city or county may grant an additional 60-day extension of the period.

The Iowa DOT shall begin the process of acquiring property or property rights from affected persons within 10 days of the Iowa DOT’s written notification of intent to the city or county.

The city or county written notification shall be submitted to the Iowa DOT contact listed below.

For information regarding the corridor preservation zone, contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 transportation planner, Iowa Department of Transportation, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, by phone at 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368, or email: dakin.schultz@iowadot.us. To submit a comment online, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4466

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.