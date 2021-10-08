“There Will Be Blood” & “Boogie Nights” Editor Dylan Tichenor, ACE, Joins MEWShop as Their Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online November 1st

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the November 1st class will be two-time Oscar-nominated Editor Dylan Tichenor, ACE.**

Dylan Tichenor, ACE, got his start in the craft of editing with editor Geraldine Peroni who brought him on as apprentice editor on Robert Altman’s "The Player." Continuing this collaboration, he went on to be assistant editor on "Short Cuts" and "Prêt-à-Porter [Ready to Wear]," associate editor on Alan Rudolph's "Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle," then technical coordinator on Altman's "Kansas City," and finally as co-editor on the documentary "Jazz '34," for which he earned an Emmy nomination.

Mr. Tichenor subsequently entered an ongoing collaboration with writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, beginning as post-production supervisor on Sydney ["Hard Eight"], and then editing the award-winning features "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia," and "There Will Be Blood," for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Mr. Tichenor's credits as editor also include "Hurlyburly" (Tony Drazan), "Unbreakable" (M. Night Shyamalan), "The Royal Tenenbaums" (Wes Anderson), "Brokeback Mountain" (Ang Lee), "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" (Andrew Dominik), "Doubt" (John Patrick Shanley), "Whip It" (Drew Barrymore), “The Town" (Ben Affleck), "Lawless" (John Hillcoat), and "Zero Dark Thirty" (Kathryn Bigelow), which earned him a second Academy nomination.

His recent projects have been “Child 44” (Daniel Espinosa), “Triple 9” (John Hillcoat), “American Made” (Doug Liman), and “Stronger” (David Gordon Green). In 2019 Tichenor collaborated with director Paul Thomas Anderson again for best-picture nominated "Phantom Thread,” and with Scott Cooper on the forthcoming “Antlers.”

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on November 1, 2021 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. “Dylan Tichenor is an esteemed Editor who worked on some of the most powerful movies of the last 20 years,” says MEWShop Director of Education Janet Dalton. Our students are very fortunate to have this opportunity to work with someone of Dylan’s caliber.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends October 22nd.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course.

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program.

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.



