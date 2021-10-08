Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Size ($740.67Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 10+% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Size and Growth impelled by surge in demand for ocean data mapping and water quality monitoring, rise in demand for coastal water patrol and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations, continuous investments in unmanned sea exploration technologies.

According to our latest market study on “Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Size, Payload, and Application,” the Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Size was valued at US$ 361.29 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 740.67 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

HYDRONALIX; Aanderaa Data Instruments AS; AutoNaut ltd; Eco Marine Power; Liquid Robotics, inc.; OceanAlpha Group ltd; QinetiQ; Seabed BV; SeaRobotics Corporation; and Sirehna Naval Group are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global small unmanned surface vehicle market and its ecosystem.

In January 2021, Seabed has announced a new dealership with Hemisphere and become the official Hemisphere Distributor in the Benelux. Hemisphere GNSS has become a leader in the high-performance satellite positioning and heading marketplace with a robust technology foundation.

In May 2021, Eco Marine Power earned an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Class NK for their idea for a ship with a renewable energy system, taking a step toward the achievement of zero-emission power and propulsion for shipping.

There is a rise in the deployment of advanced technologies in small unmanned surface vehicles from military and defense sectors, such as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), and Anti-Submarine warfare, due to increasing asymmetric threats. Today, war against submarines is carried out by an inter-connected network of surface ships, aircraft, and other submarines. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) continues to be the foundation of ASW (anti-submarine warfare). It is accomplished through an array of sensors used to detect and track the acoustic activity of enemy subs. Recent developments in Naval drone technology may lead to a new era of anti-submarine warfare, where sub hunting robots could take the lead in patrolling the seas. This increasing development by market players for underwater surface vehicle will propel the demand for small unmanned surface vehicles for various applications, such as coastal water patrolling and anti-submarine warfare. Additionally, with the growth of coastal developments, the maritime domain is increasingly becoming congested, fueled by state and non-state actors using the sea for various activities. The warrants have a high emphasis on maritime surveillance and protection. Therefore, modern assets, such as unmanned vehicles, are deployed to reduce human life risks and mitigate enemy contacts by moving into other domains. Moreover, the surging application of digital connectivity acts as a major factor in the growth of unmanned oceanic systems.

Government organizations and private agencies are investing significantly in manufacturing and developing advanced and efficient small unmanned surface vehicles for ocean data mapping. Therefore, there is an increasing global demand for small USVs. These vehicles are used in various applications, such as ocean data collection and mapping, water quality monitoring, and shallow waters and ports protection. With the rapid development of industry and urbanization, industrial and sanitary sewage has severely affected fresh-water sources worldwide, especially in developing countries. It has significantly influenced the living conditions of human beings. New measurement technologies, such as ship-borne measurements and IoT system, are used to monitor water quality

North America is a robust region across the world owing to the growing demand for small USVs in leading vehicle manufacturing countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America houses one of the biggest oil & gas industries, which creates a large application of small USV for doing hydrography activities to find oil and gas reserves. This dynamic encourages several small USV manufacturers to come with improved technologies in the vehicle to enable it for multiple applications. For instance, Hydronalix has developed AMY, a small-unmanned surface vessel with a low-weight carbon fiber hull body and twin hybrid fuel-injected 4 kW electric jet, which gives the vessel a top speed of 16 knots water surface.

Marine conservation in a wider Caribbean basin faces various ever-changing threats due to increasing coastal populations, high demand for marine resources from consumers and tourists, and environmental degradation impacts on coral reefs, such as damage from bleaching events. Challenges include low enforcement resources, increased ecosystem threats from unrestricted coastal development, and technical planning needs for protected areas. There is an increase in coastal water patrolling to address these concerns. Conservation organizations and government agencies work with partners in the Mesoamerican and Caribbean region (MACR), which is propelling the demand for small unmanned surface vehicles.

Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle market: Application Overview

Based on application, the small unmanned surface vehicle market is segmented into defense, scientific research, disaster management, hydrography, and others. Developments in the automation industry drives the growth of the small unmanned surface vehicle market. Currently, the adoption of small USVs is increasing among various commercial organizations, such as oil & gas exploration organizations, hydrographic and oceanographic survey organizations, environmental monitoring organizations, and search and recovery teams, as well as in various scientific research organizations for conducting oceanic studies and maritime surveys.













