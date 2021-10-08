Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share, Research [2020-2027] | Industry Revenue $8,650.7 Million Expected by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5% in the Forecast Period, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the antimicrobial coatings market research report include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industrial Coatings, John Desmond Limited, BASF SE, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited, The Sherwin-Williams Company, DuPont, Damond Vogel, and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial coatings market size is predicted to reach USD 8,650.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of active ingredients found in antimicrobial coatings to prevent microbial growth in the wall, door handles and other indoor objects will accelerate the antimicrobial coatings market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report. The market size stood at USD 3,690.0 Million in 2019. The rising prevalence of diseases will spur significant demand for antimicrobial coatings in the prevention and protection against mold, fungi, and bacteria during the forecast period.





Strong Utilization of Antimicrobial in Disease Prevention to Improve Business Prospects

The increasing application of antimicrobial coatings in healthcare facilities can be a vital factor in inflating the demand of the market. For instance, Healthcare-related infections (HCAI), also known as nosocomial infections lead to a high rate of morbidity and mortality in patients. As per the World Health Organization, Fact Sheet, Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for health systems.

The rising cases of HCAI in developing nations will create opportunities for the market. The World Health Organization, states in high-income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICU) are affected by at least one healthcare-associated infection.

Likewise, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimates that about 4.1 million acute care patients develop an HCAI annually, with 37,000 deaths directly attributed to HCAI. The increasing cognizance of HCAI and pandemics such as COVID-19 will lead to the improvement in the safety and hygiene of patients in hospitals, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Also, the rising concertation to prevent the growth of microbes, which can lead to infections or cause product degradation will foster healthy growth of the market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784





The list of companies covered in the antimicrobial coatings market are:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industrial Coatings

John Desmond Limited

BASF SE

Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited

The Sherwin-Williams Company

DuPont

Damond Vogel





Hazardous Effects of Antimicrobial on the Environment to Restrict Growth

The toxic agents found in antimicrobial coatings can lead to severe environmental damage, which can consequently dampen the growth of the market. Active ingredients released from the coatings end up in different locations, thus leading to microbiota exposure and potential adversities for the environment. The rising knowledge of antimicrobial coatings risk-factors is likely to dwindle the market revenue during the forecast period. The biocidal products are potentially lethal, i.e. they exhibit toxic properties to various types of cells or organisms due to inhibition of target organism proliferation such as pathogenic bacteria or microorganism biofilms.





Favorable Laws and Policies will Strengthen Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1,383.5 million in 2019. North America and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings in indoor air / HVAC and medical applications. Favorable Healthcare Policies and laws will further promote the market in North America. The rising demand from the food & beverages and apparel industry in the U.S. and Canada will support the growth in North America. The increasing living standards of people along with the rising healthcare spending in the U.S. will further aid the development of the market. The growing innovation in the healthcare industry and the growing production of processed foods will contribute positively to the market in North America.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784





Significant Development:

January 2019: Akzo Nobel N.V., a global leader and producer of powder coatings, announced that its Interpon AM range, containing BioCote antimicrobial protection was selected to be applied on 2,350 door handles in Abu Dhabi clinic. This coating combats the growth of microbes such as bacteria and mold.





Major Table of Content for Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Metallic Silver Copper Others Non-metallic Polymeric Organic



TOC Continued...!





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Castor Oil Derivatives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sebacic Acid, Ricinoleic Acid, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, 12-Hydroxy Stearic Acid, Dehydrated Castor Oil and Others), Application (Cosmetic & Pharmaceuticals, Plastic & Resins, Lubricants, Biodiesel, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Linerless, Release Liner), By Label Type (Permanent, Removable), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Household & Personal Care, Consumer Goods, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs