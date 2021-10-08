LIVE YOUTUBE PRESENTATION TO NATIONAL WINNERS OF WWME 2021 LONGEST MARRIED COUPLE PROJECT TO AIR OCTOBER 10TH

WWME announced today that a The YouTube video honoring the 2021 LMC Project national winners can be viewed at 10 am Eastern Time Sunday, October 10th, 2021.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter, the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today that a YouTube presentation honoring he national winners of the 2021 Longest Married Couple Project will be available for viewing at 10 am Eastern Time on Sunday, October 10th, 2021.

This year’s national winners of the Longest Married Couple Project are Dan and Mary Kruse of Alexandria, Minnesota. They have been married 82 years.

The YouTube video was created virtually with the couple who were honored by Tony & Sue Morris and Fr. Tom Ogg, the United States Ecclesial Team for WWME.

The link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC5jlR8appw.

The Kruses, who were married Sept. 3, 1939 have four children, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and achieved the honor of being the National Longest Married Couple based on nominations submitted to Worldwide Marriage Encounter beginning in June of this year to September.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter created the project to highlight marriage in America and to show young couples that marriage really can go the distance. “What an inspiration Mr. & Mrs. Kruse are to all of us. They made a commitment to each other 82 years ago and they have kept that commitment over these many years. They truly are a sign of hope to us all,” the national ecclesial team said.

There are 33 state winners for this year’s project and the winners for each state will also be virtually honored and presented their certificates and recognitions by Worldwide Marriage Encounter couples, during the months of October or November.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 53 years. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society.

The marriage encounter experience, traditionally held in a hotel, retreat house, or parish over the weekend, has now expanded to adapt to current needs. Virtual online programs are now facilitated by couples and priests through video conference on either weekends or week-day evenings.

Our goal is to “go into your home, virtually, to assist couples and priests to not only improve their relationships but to Thrive Together,” said Tony & Sue and Fr. Tom.

WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today’s world. The marriage encounter experience is also available to priests and religious to enhance their sacraments. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online go to wwme.org.

