Break the Stigma of Mental Illness Support National Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW)

Mental Illness Awareness Week attempts to educate the public in hopes of reducing the stigma surrounding mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about one in five adults in the United States experience mental illness each year. Mental illness is treatable. Most individuals with mental illness continue to function in their daily lives.

It is heartbreaking, so many Americans are suffering from mental health. What is most disturbing is that so many do not receive the care they need.” — Ryan Zofay, founder of the Level Up Series

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 51.5 million Adults or 20% Suffered from Mental Ailments.Mental illnesses are common in the U.S. In 2019, 51.5 million adults (20% of the U.S. population) experienced some form of mental illness. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, these numbers have only worsened.Mental illnesses include many distinct conditions that differ in severity, ranging from mild to moderate to severe. [1] Of these adults who have a mental illness, only 43.3% sought treatment.Throughout the first week of October, Mental Illness Awareness Week allows advocates to educate the public on mental health conditions and conquer the social stigma around getting mental health care. Established by Congress in 1990, Mental Illness Awareness Week harmonizes with World Mental Health Day on October 10.It is heartbreaking, so many Americans are suffering from mental health. What is most disturbing is that so many do not receive the care they need.”— Ryan Zofay, founder of the Level Up Series"Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. It is a medical problem, just like heart disease or diabetes."- American Psychiatric Association [3]Mental illnesses are among the most prevalent health conditions in the United States. [4]• More than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their life.• 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness each year.• 1 in 5 children, either currently or during their lifetime, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness.• 1 in 25 Americans lives with a severe mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.This year’s MIAW is centered around our new awareness campaign, “Together for Mental Health,” where we will focus on the importance of advocating for better care for people with serious mental illness (SMI). — National Alliance on Mental IllnessMental Illness Facts for Mental Illness Awareness WeekPsychological and physical health are equally important components of overall health. For example, depression increases the risk of many physical health problems, remarkably stable ailments like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Likewise, the presence of persistent conditions can double the risk for mental illness.Mental illnesses are conditions that affect your reasoning, feeling, mood, and behavior. They may be occasional or long-lasting. They can affect your ability to relate to others and function each day.Character flaws do not cause mental illnesses. Mental illnesses have nothing to do with being lazy or weak.Two general classifications can be used to specify certain conditions: Any Mental Illness or AMI and Serious Mental Illness or SMI. AMI encompasses all identified mental illnesses. SMI is a smaller and more critical subset of AMI.Any Mental IllnessAny mental illness (AMI) is described as a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder. AMI can range from no impairment to mild, moderate, and even critical impairment.Serious Mental IllnessSerious mental illness (SMI) is a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder resulting in severe functional impairment, which substantially interferes with or limits one or more major life activities. The burden of mental illnesses is mainly concentrated among those who experience disability due to SMI.There Are More Than 200 Kinds Of Mental Illness. Some Common Disorders Include:• Anxiety Disorders, including Panic Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Phobias• Depression, Bipolar Disorder, and other Mood Disorders• Eating Disorders• Personality Disorders• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder• Psychotic Disorders, including SchizophreniaWhat is Mental Health?Mental health is the basis for emotions, reasoning, communication, learning, resilience, and self-esteem. Mental health is also core to relationships, personal and emotional well-being, and contributing to community or society. Unfortunately, many people who have a mental illness do not want to speak about it. But having a mental illness is something that you should not be ashamed of! It is a medical condition, just like heart disease or diabetes. And like every other medical condition, mental health conditions are treatable.According to American Psychiatric Association, experts continually expand their understanding of how the human brain operates, and treatments are available to support people successfully handle mental health conditions. [5] And according to them, mental health means effective functioning in daily activities resulting in:• Productive activities (work, school, caregiving)• Healthy relationships• Ability to adapt to change and cope with adversityMental Illness Awareness Week attempts to educate the public in hopes of reducing the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.Mental Illnesses:Refers collectively to all diagnosable mental illness — health conditions concerning:• Significant changes in thinking, emotion, and behavior• Distress and difficulties functioning in social, work, or family activitiesSeveral Factors Can Contribute To Risk For Mental Illness, Such As:• Your genes and family history• Your life events, such as stress or a history of abuse, notably if they happen in childhood• A traumatic brain injury• Mother being exposed to viruses or toxic chemicals while pregnant• Use of alcohol or recreational drugs• Having a critical medical condition like cancer• Having few friends and feelings of loneliness or isolated• Events related to other ongoing (chronic) medical conditions, such as cancer or diabetesA person with a "dual diagnosis" has both a mental disorder and a substance abuse problem.Mental Illness Awareness Week Coping TipsSound Mental Health Can Be Promoted By Positive Things In Life Such As:• Having support from family, friends, and the society• Having a solid sense of identity and culture• Looking after your physical health by eating a healthy diet and exercising• Reducing stress if possible• Being optimistic• Developing ways of coping with life's problems• Getting supportWarning Signs For Mental Illness Awareness WeekDiscerning developing symptoms or early warning indications and taking action can help. Early intervention can help diminish the severity of an illness. It may even be likely to delay or prevent a major mental illness altogether.If several signs of the following are happening, it may be helpful to follow up with a mental health professional. [6]• Sleep or Appetite Changes: Dramatic sleep and appetite changes or decline in personal care• Mood Changes: Rapid or dramatic shifts in emotions or depressed feelings• Withdrawal: Recent social withdrawal and loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed• Drop-In Functioning: An unusual drop in functioning at school, work, or social activities, such as quitting sports, failing in school, or difficultyperforming familiar tasks• Problems In Thinking: Problems with concentration, memory, or logical thought and speech that are hard to explain.• Increased Sensitivity: Heightened sensitivity to sights, sounds, smells, or touch, avoidance of over-stimulating situations.• Apathy: Loss of initiative or desire to participate in any activity• Feeling Disconnected: A vague feeling of being disconnected from oneself or one's surroundings; a sense of unreality.• Illogical Thinking: Unusual or exaggerated beliefs about personal powers to understand meanings or influence events; irrational or "magical"thinking typical of childhood in an adult• Nervousness: Fear or suspiciousness of others or a strong nervous feeling• Unusual Behavior: Odd, uncharacteristic, peculiar behaviorOne or two of these symptoms alone cannot predict a mental illness but may indicate a need for further evaluation. Suppose a person is experiencing several at one time, and the symptoms are causing severe problems in the ability to study, work or relate to others. In that case, they should be seen by a physician or mental health professional.Who Is At Risk For Mental Illness?Mental disorders are prevalent. More than half of all Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some time in their life.The Steps To Getting A Diagnosis Include:• Review of medical records• If your healthcare provider examines that other medical conditions could be causing your symptoms, a physical exam and possible lab tests may be required• A Psychological Assessment: You will answer questions about your thinking, feelings, and behaviorsTreatments For Mental Illness Awareness WeekTreatment differs depending on the type of mental illness and can differ according to the individual, the severity of the illness, and the history of the disease. However, the main types of treatment include:• Psychological Therapy: There are many distinct types of psychotherapy, including supportive therapy, cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), psychodynamic therapy, interpersonal therapy, group, couple, and family therapy.• Medications: The most commonly prescribed drugs are antidepressants, which can be used for anxiety or depression. Mood stabilizers are used for bipolar disorder, and antipsychotic medications are used for schizophrenia or psychosis.• Lifestyle Changes: Exercise is recognized to help ease or prevent anxiety or depression. Avoiding illicit drugs and alcohol is also advised, as is a healthy diet and good nourishment.• Complementary Therapies: Relaxation strategies, meditation, or other therapies may be adequate to recover good mental health.If severe, or an individual is at risk of suicide, treatment may involve hospital assessment and admission.Now. Now. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, call us. Even if we can't help you, we'll guide you to where you can get help. There's never any obligation. Our team uses evidence-based, proven methods to generate cutting-edge solutions to substance abuse and behavioral health challenges targeted towards families and individuals.We work to improve the health of the public and individuals from every treatment opportunity. This includes constant research and innovation on substance abuse and psychiatric disorder treatment models paired with individuals in a conducive environment. Firstly, we believe that you should be treated with dignity and respect. Secondly, We Level Up treatment center also includes evidence-based therapeutic practices and offers support to family members and loved ones, friends, and the community at large. Our locations include West Palm Beach Rehab Boca Rehab and Pompano Rehab Who Is Ryan Zofay?In 2019 he founded the Level Up Development Series. We Level Up is a unique development program that provides attendees with the tools and knowledge to eliminate limiting thoughts from their lives and to reach their full potential. As Ryan Zofay explains in his February 2020 Sober Nation podcast interview, he invests in the people who he hires because with a strong team, together, they can make a difference.Ryan Zofay is most passionate about sharing his practical lessons that change lives. As a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, he teaches development strategies that improve performance, connection, and overall mindset.Using the teachings of his successes and tribulations, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate significant change for individuals and organizations. In addition, Ryan's passion and enthusiasm readily spill over to his listeners.Moreover, his life accounts, incredible comeback journies, along with the wisdom he developed, help formulate instructions on how to realize your goals. Visit the Ryan Zofay Events page for further more details.Mental Illness Awareness Week Sources:[1] Mental Illness – National Institute of Mental Health[2] Mental Illness Awareness Week/Mental Health By the Numbers – National Alliance on Mental Illness[3, 5] What Is Mental Illness? – psychiatry.org/patients-families/what-is-mental-illness - American Psychiatric Association[4] About Mental HealthThe Level Up Event by Ryan Zofay » Drug Alcohol Addiction Rehab (welevelup.com)Ryan Zofay - Home | FacebookRyan Zofay - YouTube

