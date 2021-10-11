Moringa Techsolv ties up with Modus Information Systems to offer CladRysk suite of governance solution to BFSI clients
Moringa Techsolv's partnership with Modus Information Systems is part of its go-to-market strategy.
Our partnership with Moringa TechSolv will enable our clients to integrate the ‘CladRysk’ suite of solutions at the time of deploying core banking solutions, through an open API architecture.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moringa Techsolv, a leading banking software product and services provider with a focus on regulatory technology space, announced on Monday that the company has entered into a marketing tie-up with Modus Information Systems as part of its go-to-market strategy. Bengaluru-headquartered Modus Information Systems has deep expertise in the implementation and migration of core banking solutions and is a value partner for leading core banking solutions of global repute, for over 15 years.
— Mohan Kumar K L
Under the current partnership, Modus will offer Moringa’s ‘CladRysk’ suite of governance solutions to financial services clients at the time of implementation of core banking solution, that can be deployed in a ‘plug and play' mode. ‘CladRysk’ portfolio offers a comprehensive range of solutions catering to areas including audit, compliance & risk management, Anti-Money Laundering & KYC, credit administration/ monitoring & Non-Performing Asset Management among others to financial services companies. This collaboration aims to serve the changing needs of banking institutions, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), urban & rural cooperative banks, and a host of other financial institutions in this digital banking era.
“Banking industry is transforming at a rapid pace with evolving regulatory landscape. To keep pace, enterprises need to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions that help them with operational, financial, and transactional compliance. Our partnership with Moringa TechSolv will enable our existing clients and prospective ones to integrate the ‘CladRysk’ suite of solutions at the time of deploying core banking solutions, through an open API architecture. This will increase the agility of the system with deeper customer insights and engagement,” Chief Executive Officer of Modus Information Systems, Mohan Kumar K L said.
Commenting on this strategic partnership, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Moringa TechSolv, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar said, “Financial institutions across the globe are facing rising challenges with digital banking, cyber security, regulatory audit, and compliance issues. Technological interventions can play a vital role in addressing these issues. Our collaboration with Modus Information Systems will enable financial institutions to automate many of their critical functionalities, starting from KYC to credit monitoring and audit & compliance processes in a secured and cost-effective way. We are excited to work with Modus for better serving financial services clients’ globally.”
About Moringa Techsolv:
Moringa Techsolv is a leading software product company operating in the regulatory compliance technology space, serving BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) clients. Its ‘CladRysk’ suite of product lines is enabling financial services companies to seamlessly perform a wide range of activities including audit, compliance & risk Management, Anti Money Laundering & KYC, credit administration/ monitoring & Non-Performing Asset Management among others. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides easy-to-use, secured, cloud-based SaaS software products which can be integrated with enterprises’ IT systems in a seamless manner.
About Modus Information Systems:
Modus Information Systems (Modus) is a software development and services company based out of Bengaluru, India. Modus is a value partner for a leading Core Banking Solution (Finacle) offering end-to-end Implementation, customization, support, maintenance, and testing services. Modus has a team of software delivery experts, banking domain experts, professional testers, and web designers. Modus is engaged with multiple marquee banking clients as their technology partner for core banking software services and niche solutions like SEO services, globally.
