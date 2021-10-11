Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Players Work On Implantable Products

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market are developing implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) to monitor the heart rhythm. ICMs continuously monitor the electrocardiogram (ECG) of the patient to conduct a real-time examination of the heart rhythm for up to 36 months. ICMs are mostly used in the analysis of transitory symptoms which have an arrhythmic origin, such as unexplained palpitations. For example, in July 2020, Medtronic received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and European CE label approval for its Linq II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) by remote programming, allows clinicians to optimize device settings without the requirement for patients to return to the hospital.

Major players covered in the global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment industry are Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Philips Healthcare.

The global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.46 billion in 2020 to $2.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

TBRC’s global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market report is segmented by product type into cardiopulmonary stress testing systems, ECG data management systems, ECG monitoring equipment, ECG stress testing systems, event monitoring systems, holter monitoring systems, by end-use into hospitals/physician clinic (continuous glucose monitors), home/emergency, research and development (clinical trials, universities, CRO), by type into heart disease, coronary heart disease.

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems, ECG Data Management Systems, ECG Monitoring Equipment, ECG Stress Testing Systems, Event Monitoring Systems, Holter Monitoring Systems), By End-Use (Hospitals/Physician Clinic (Continuous Glucose Monitors), Home/Emergency, Research and Development (Clinical Trials, Universities, CRO)), By Type (Heart Disease, Coronary Heart Disease), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market overview, forecast cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market trends, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

