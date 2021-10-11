Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the reactive & other adhesives market is expected to grow from $6.47 billion in 2020 to $6.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%. The adhesive market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobiles industry during the forecast period. There is a drive for production of lightweight automobiles which is leading to an increase in demand for adhesives and sealants. Thus, increased use of plastics in automobiles is expected to increase the demand for reactive adhesives during the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3824&type=smp

The reactive & other adhesives market consists of sales of reactive & others adhesives which are generally made out of a monomer (resin) and an initiator.

Trends In The Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market

Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analysed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and H.B. Fuller.

Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Segments:

The global reactive & other adhesives market is further segmented:

By Type: Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, Polyurethane, Others

By Application: Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Power, Electrical & Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global reactive & other adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/reactive--and--other-adhesives-global-market-report

Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides reactive & other adhesives market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global reactive & other adhesives market, reactive & other adhesives global market share, reactive & other adhesives global market players, reactive & other adhesives market segments and geographies, reactive & other adhesives market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The reactive & other adhesives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, 3M, ADCO Global, Adhesives Research, American Biltrite, Avery Dennison, Chemence, Collano Adhesives, Dow Chemical, H.B. Fuller, Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, Jowat Adhesives, KMS Adhesives, Arkema SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Ashland Inc., DELO Industrial Adhesives, Master Bond, Franklin International, Hexion, LORD Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2021:

Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives, Reactive & Other Adhesives), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Laminates, Woodstock And Furnishing, Automobile, Footwear), By Product Type (Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Epoxy, EVA), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 - By Type Of Resin (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)), By Application (Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction: Automotive & Transportation, Others (Consumer & DIY, Leather & Footwear, Sports & Leisure, And Assembly)), By Product Type (Vinyl Acetate Adhesives, Starch/Dextrin Adhesives, Rubber Latex Adhesives, Protein/Casein Adhesives), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic-Butadiene Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamide, Other Resin Types), By Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding), By End User (Building And Construction, Packaging, Transportation, Electrical And Electronic Appliances, Healthcare), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/