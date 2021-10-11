Global Face Creams Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Face Creams Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Face Creams Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Face Creams Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the face creams market is expected to grow from $10.78 billion in 2020 to $12.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The rising demand for natural and organic face creams is expected to drive face cream market growth during the forecast period.

The face creams manufacturing market consists of the sales of face creams. Face creams are cosmetic creams or lotion, consisting of any of various substances in the form of a thick liquid, applied to the face to improve the complexion and for softening and moisturizing the skin.

The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, nail polish with UV protection and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care.

By Type: Moisture, Healing, Anti-Aging, Others

By Application: Oil Skin, Dry Skin, Neutral Skin, Sensitive Skin, Others

By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Retail Outlets, Online Platforms, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Beauty Parlors/ Salons

By Age: 0-1, 2-25, 26-40, 41-55, >55

By Gender: Female, Male

By Geography: The global face creams market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Face Creams Market Organizations Covered: Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever, Alticor Inc., The Body Shop International Limited, Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Shiseido Company Limite, Burberry Group PLC, Kao Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

