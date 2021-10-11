Global Powder Coatings Market Size And Powder Coatings Market Growth Opportunities

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the powder coatings market is expected to grow from $22.11 billion in 2020 to $24.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $30.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The limitations on products that generate high VOCs promote the sales of powder coatings thereby driving the market.

The powder coatings market consists of sales of powder coatings. Powder coating is a finishing process and keeps the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form.

Trends In The Global Powder Coatings Market

Companies are now focusing on a new coating technology for heat sensitive substrates such as medium density fiberboard (MDF). This technology consumes low power as the curing process is done in lower temperature compared to the conventional method. For instance, IGP-RAPID released by IGP are based on new raw materials combined with IGP technology and enables a low-temperature powder coatings at 266°F (130°C) and curing times of 3 minutes. This technology is ecological, enhances product design, and provides long-term functional protection.

Global Powder Coatings Market Segments:

The global powder coatings market is further segmented:

By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

By End-User Application: Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, Others

By Coating Method: Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed

By Geography: The global powder coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides powder coatings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global powder coatings market, powder coatings market share, powder coatings market players, powder coatings market segments and geographies, powder coatings market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

