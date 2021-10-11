Global Temporary Shelters Market Size And Temporary Shelters Market Growth Opportunities

Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the temporary shelters market is expected to grow from $33.37 billion in 2020 to $37.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $49.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The increase in government funds for temporary housing contributed to the growth of the market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Temporary Shelters Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3515&type=smp

The temporary shelters market consists of the revenues generated by providing temporary shelter services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide short-term shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, homeless, runaway youth, and patients and families caught in medical crisis. These establishments may operate through their own shelters or may subsidize housing using existing homes, apartments, hotels, or motels. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Temporary Shelters Market Segments:

The global temporary shelters market is further segmented:

By Type: Homeless Shelter, Emergency Shelter

By Geography: The global temporary shelters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Temporary Shelters Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temporary-shelters-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides temporary shelters global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global temporary shelters market, temporary shelters global market share, temporary shelters global market players, temporary shelters global market segments and geographies, temporary shelters global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The temporary shelters global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Temporary Shelters Market Organizations Covered: The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, UNICEF, The Emergency Food and Shelter Program, ShelterBox, National Alliance to End Homelessness, The National Coalition for the Homeless, Covenant House.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2021:

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Service Type (Food, Shelter, Medical Assistance), By Category (Short-Term Assistance, Deferred Assistance, Long-Term Assistance), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emergency-and-other-relief-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Service (Temporary And Emergency Shelter Services, Permanent Housing Support Services, Transitional And Assisted Housing Services, Volunteer Construction Or Repair Services), By End-Users (Victims Of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Or Child Abuse, Homeless, Runaway Youths, Parents And Families Caught In Medical Crises, Low-Income Individuals And Families, Elderly Or Disabled), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-housing-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Community Food Services, Community Housing Services, Temporary Shelters, Other Community Housing Services, Emergency And Other Relief Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services), By End-Users (Individuals (Nonchronic) Homeless, Homeless Families, Chronic Homeless, Homeless Veterans, Unaccompanied Homeless Youth And Children), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report-2018

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/