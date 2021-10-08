Moh Dediouf The Picasso of African Music

SENEGAL-FRANCE, QUAI DE RIVE NEUVE, FRANCE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Enigmatic Artist-Singer -Songwriter -Awards winner that just released an album.



The Picasso of African music Moh Dediouf, is an artist who likes to put down roots while opening up to the world and to hear him sing, it is as if he were chanting the secret prayers of buried dreams sometimes forgotten. He released his first album Trilogy which spread across three continents then Three years after Trilogy, Moh Dediouf releases another new album The Love Diversity is its name. An album dedicated to love in its multiple facets. Surrounded by a plethora of true professionals, including the Nigerian Juwonmix, the Zimbabwean coming from underground Nicky, Ecko guitarist of Jamo Band, the Senegalese producer genius iss814, and mister Mike Bangerz, Moh Dediouf invites his public towards a new experience, rich and lively.

Speaking about his kind of music he has a unique and assertive but equally discreet style of singing. His lyrical complaints when they fly away give the thrill as if to call for the memory of the soul. He always seeks to offer a faithful photograph of what Africa represents today for him and what it can exchange with the current world is a militant of his popular cultures that he never tires of discovering, revisiting and (re)proposing to the African youth with whom he is committed to education, especially.

He is a well renowned artist from Dakar, and a multitalented artist that grew up in Senegal, where he discovered his passion for music. He started his musical career in Africa with a label from his hometown of Marseille then South Africa welcomed him, honored and allowed to live with dignity without compromise or renunciation So far, he has been making waves all over the continent with a strong passion to spread love.

Over the years he has a good number of award of which include the First French Artist who won the International Songwriting competition in Nashville /Singer-Songwriter-Awards Winner-Enigmatic Artist- Product of West African Soil of Dakar and a global world Citizen. Also, the only French-speaking artist to have won the International Song Writing Competition in New York in the "world music" category, he is also the only Senegalese artist in the musical program of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, selected by Sony Music.

For him, only love can save the world. Love of life, love of human beings, love of the country or even love of diversity. In a world of increasing single thought, it is important for him to promote the values of tolerance, empathy, and respect.

Moh Dediouf will be on Tour in Europe next summer.

