Expert view: Vaccine Market still promises to grow by 6.6%% CAGR
Increase in immunization programs across the globe, and surge in R&D activities to develop new vaccine drive the growth of the global vaccine market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vaccine Market By Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Other Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}, Polio, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella {MMR}, and Other Indications), and End Use (Pediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines, and Traveler Vaccines): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in immunization programs across the globe, and surge in R&D activities to develop new vaccine drive the growth of the global vaccine market. However, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high cost related to the development of vaccines hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging market and rise in healthcare spending creates new prospects in the coming years.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
AstraZenecea plc
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Sanofi Aventis
Merck & Co., Inc.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
CSL Limited
Novavax, Inc.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Vaccine Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Vaccine Market analysis from 2021 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Vaccine Market growth.
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key market segments
1.2.1.List of key players profiled in the report
1.3.Research methodology
1.3.1.Primary research
1.3.2.Secondary research
1.3.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.2.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.1.1.Top winning strategies, 2019
3.2.Top player positioning
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
