OffGamers To Sponsor Full-Female Roster DOTA 2 Team Battle Angels
Making Battle Angels our first esports project is truly a delight. By sponsoring such a potentially strong female team, we hope that it will make waves in both the esports and the gaming industry.”SINGAPORE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers will be sponsoring an all-female DOTA 2 team, Battle Angles, based in the Philippines.
— Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
More commonly known as a game distribution website, OffGamers sponsoring Battle Angels, will be its first foray into the esports community.
This sponsorship is an effort by OffGamers to help increase the visibility and awareness of the growing female community in the esports industry that has been marred with gender inequality.
“If a female does really well in the game, there will always be people who are going to say she is boosted, as if a female has no potential to become great in whatever they do including gaming” said ELIESCZHAE, the team manager of Battle Angels in a recent interview with AFK Gaming.
ELIESCZHAE is also pleased that OffGamers will be one of the major sponsors of Battle Angels which is an added contribution in uplifting the female community in the esports scene.
Currently, the confirmed team members of the DOTA 2 roster are:
- CN
- Sheena
- Cakurie
- Kakaysu
- NL
The team will be looking to participate in upcoming DOTA 2 tournaments against other top-tier DoTA teams.
About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.
