Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size ($8,145.7Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8.1% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size and Growth impelled by increasing demand for digital terrestrial TVs, migration from hardware to software-based infrastructure and increasing adoption of new broadcast technologies.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcast Infrastructure Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, Application, and Geography,” the Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size is projected to grow from US$ 4,713.7 million in 2021 to US$ 8,145.7 million by 2028; at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Broadcast Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd; CS Computer Systems; and Dacast are among key players profiled during the study of the broadcast infrastructure market. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In March 2021, Digita, a Finnish technology company specializing in communication networks, partnered with Nevion to help them create a new workflow-transforming and highly innovative IP media network for the FM and Internet radio services of Finland’s national broadcaster Yle.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010798/



Based on component, the broadcast infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is divided into dish antennas, amplifiers, switches, encoders, transmitters, modulators, and others. The service segment is further subsegmented into professional services and managed services. The software segment led the market with the highest share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The broadcast infrastructure is designed and developed using various hardware components that are used for various activities in the broadcasting process. The various components used in the infrastructure include dish antennas, amplifiers, switches, encoders, transmitters, and modulators. Moreover, as television studios began shifting from analog to digital technology, developing the broadcast infrastructure became far more complex. Operating models/facilities were abruptly faced with a collection of analog, digital, and file-based range of equipment, which had to be interconnected and work impeccably together. All the components in the broadcast plant, which had to operate simultaneously and without image degradation, required to be easier to assemble and customized for each unique facility. So, a building block approach was developed that enabled broadcasters to purchase plug-and-play modules that are capable to work jointly. The modules made up a flexible, smart, and centrally controlled infrastructure.

North America dominated the broadcast infrastructure market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest contributor to the global broadcast infrastructure market in 2020, followed by APAC. North America constitutes developed economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The technological advancements across North America have led to a highly competitive market. North America attracts several technological developments from economically robust countries. The companies in the region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet customers' demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. For instance, in March 2021, Nokia completed a trial with TV Azteca, the second-largest media producer in the world, in Mexico, to examine video transmission use cases using 5G standalone and edge computing. The US has shifted aggressively with the adoption of DTV utilizing the ATSC Digital Television (DTV) Standard, a powerful technology that is revolutionizing the nature of broadcast television service. This newer broadcast transmission standard offers broadcasters several new competences to serve the public, such as HDTV and standard resolution pictures, data delivery, multicasting, robust reception modes, and interactive communication. These competences deliver broadcasters the technical flexibility and multiple options to contend with other digital media such as direct broadcast satellite and cable services. In parallel with the development of the transmission technology, the US Government, with legislation by the US Congress and actions by its Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has further developed public policies under which digital television is being executed.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010798/



In North America (the US and Canada), in the current scenario, the penetration of digital terrestrial television (DTT) in TV households is close to the penetration of direct-to-home (DTH). DTT market in this region is evolving as one of the prominent digital TV platforms. It is projected that the number of DTT TV households is expected to grow in the near future, while digital cable penetration can remain static.

Due to the high cost of broadcasting hardware infrastructure, high maintenance cost, and frequent hardware upgrades, vendors are moving from hardware-based infrastructure to software-based infrastructure. The software-based infrastructure enables low-cost operation and easy maintenance. The shift of broadcasting equipment toward software-as-a-service (SaaS) reduces the cost of infrastructure. Signiant Inc. acquired Kyno, an embedded media processing software provider, to extend the functionality of its Software Defined Content Exchange (SDCX) SaaS platform for interaction with media companies. Advancements in technology, along with shifting consumer behavior, are revolutionizing streaming services. The demand for scalability and agility is triggering the adoption of cloud platforms in the broadcast industry. The increasing demand for video viewing has led to the approval of cloud-based solutions. For instance, CLOUDPORT offered by Amagi is an award-winning cloud-based playout platform that can be used to deliver channels across satellite, fiber, and IP. Moreover, it offers automation of playlist generation along with configurable parameters.

As broadcasters are starting to embrace software-defined infrastructure and are now using specialized software for the creation and management of broadcast-specific acquisition, editing, and distribution/storage functions. With the increasing consumption of mobile video, the cloud plays an essential role in handling transcoding system interoperability. Consumers worldwide expect access to live events, and rights holders are determined to monetize by expanding their reach across the borders. As the demand for cloud-based solutions in the broadcast industry for low cost and high scalability increases, the opportunities for market players who provide cost-effective and efficient streaming will propel the growth of the market.

Order a Copy of Broadcast Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010798/



Broadcast Infrastructure Market: Component Overview

Based on component, the broadcast infrastructure market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The broadcast infrastructure market players are rapidly shifting to software-based platforms to operate the business models smoothly and more efficiently. These players are allowing dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any cloud, any protocol, any IP network, and any edge device. Several technologies developed for broadcasters, over-the-top video providers, enterprises, and mobile service providers around the world, making it easy and economical for sourcing, managing, and distributing live events, and 24/7 live linear channels securely and at scale. These technologies include playout solutions, content/digital asset management, real-time broadcast analytics, customer/user management, content delivery network solutions, revenue management, and content storage solutions. In the present scenario, assessing and deploying advancements is a costly and slow process with innovative dedicated systems needed for proving functionality before a physical lift and shift upgrade to the production systems. In an IT environment, the software applications and hardware resources follow independent update cycles. This decoupling facilitates the broadcast infrastructure market players to evaluate new software and quickly deploy it utilizing automation onto the present hardware, reducing time to market and allowing customers to benefit rapidly from technology advancements.









Browse Related Reports:

Live IP Broadcasting Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Transmitter And Gap Fillers, Encoders And Convertor, Amplifiers, Antennas, Modulators and Repeaters, Routers and Switches, Video Servers, Others); Application (Broadcast Stadiums, Outside Broadcast Vans, Broadcast Production Centers) and Geography

Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Solution, Services); Media (Audio, Video); End-user (Network Provider and Broadcast Company, Government, Others) and Geography

Broadcast Radio Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Equipment (Modulators, Transmitters and Receivers, Encoders, Switches, Filters, Amplifiers); Frequency (Low Frequency, Medium Frequency, High frequency) and Geography

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (2K, 4K, 8K, Others); Application (Cinematography, Live Production, News and Broadcast Production) and Geography

Broadcast Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Dish Antennas, Amplifiers, Switches, Encoders, Servers, Transmitters and Repeaters, Modulators, Others); Technology (Digital Broadcasting, Analog Broadcasting); Application (Television, Radio) and Geography

Broadcast and Media Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Component (Software, Services); Solution (Web Content Management, Editorial and Print Workflow, Revenue Management, Content Storage Solutions, Media/Digital Asset Management, Ad and Data Management, User Management, Others); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-user (Broadcaster, Distributors, OTT, IPTV, Others) and Geography

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Power Capacity (5 W-5 kW, 6-20 kW, Above 20 kW); Application (Private Networks, Commercial and Community Radio Stations, Others) and Geography

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (On-Board and Ground Stations), Application (Terminal Maneuvering Airspace (TMA) Surveillance and Airborne Surveillance), Component (Antenna, Receiver, Transponder, and ADS-B Ground Receivers)













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/broadcast-infrastructure-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

