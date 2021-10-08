Anti-Fog PPE Face Shield With Full-Face Membrane Seal Launched on Kickstarter

A new fog-resistant face shield fundraising campaign has been launched on Kickstarter. The SafeSpace Shield by Intellisafe is designed for all-day comfort, and is suitable for frontline workers, education professionals, and medical specialists.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, United States, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Following the impact of the pandemic and the increasing prevalence of masks in society, Intellisafe wanted to design a product that could cater to the needs of customers across sectors. The new campaign is a chance to create a full-cover face shield that balances comfort with visibility and safety.

The campaign has a designated target of $1,200,000 and has already made steady progress towards this goal. Now the company aims to reach a wider audience and help bring the product to fruition.

More information can be found at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/intellisafe/safespace-shield

One of the problems that customers typically have with face shields is that they become uncomfortable when worn for extended periods of time. In addition to this, they easily cloud with mist, which can negatively impact visibility and performance.

SafeSpace understands the challenges that people face in the current landscape, especially on the frontlines. Medical professionals interacting with patients, teachers in busy classrooms, and staff across the country need access to high-quality PPE.

Features of the SafeSpace Shield include comfortable, adjustable straps, an injection-molded frame, and an airtight Tecoflex seal. The product has been fully lab tested for all-day comfort.

By supporting the project on Kickstarter, backers are able to take a stand against the ongoing pandemic and create an effective tool that can be used to combat the virus every day.

Intellisafe also intends to sell the product to a global audience, with a special focus on those areas where access to vaccines is less common.

A number of different pledges are available, aimed at both individuals and larger business enterprises. Backers are only charged if the project successfully meets its intended target.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Last year, we set out to protect the world from future pandemics. In a chance meeting with a Johnson & Johnson executive returning to New York City’s frontlines, he said, ‘I love what you’re doing, but I could use your shield now.’ That statement led to an immediate shift in focus to SafeSpace.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/intellisafe/safespace-shield

Website: https://www.backers.today

Name: Dejan Ilic Email: info@backers.today Organization: Backers Today Address: 2035 Sunset Lake Road, Suite B-2, Newark, Delaware 19702, United States