Governor Walz Announces Pathway to Reduce Impact of Transportation on Climate

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz directed state agencies to explore ways to reduce climate change impacts from transportation fuels. Led by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Department of Transportation, the process will engage a broad cross-section of stakeholders statewide to identify shared goals and opportunities that will help to inform a new Clean Fuel Standard in Minnesota. The agencies will provide a report summarizing the results and recommendations in February 2022.

“Minnesota can lead the way in addressing climate change in a way that supports new jobs, reduces pollution, and helps ensure our children have clean air to breath and clean water to drink ,” said Governor Walz. “That’s why our Administration will work with private, non-profit, and government partners and Minnesotans to address climate change while creating jobs across the state.”

“Minnesota has a long history of working together to tackle big challenges,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “More collaborative and creative solutions are needed to reduce future impacts of climate change on Minnesota communities. Listening to and learning from stakeholders and affected community members is key to our continued success. If we do this right, we can grow our economy while reducing climate impacts to future generations.”

“Transportation is the largest contributor to climate pollution in Minnesota and the United States. A Minnesota Clean Fuels Standard could reduce more than 50 percent of climate pollution from the transportation sector by 2050 ,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Minnesotans want the cleanest fuels available, and a Clean Fuels Standard will help drive innovation and create new economic opportunities while supporting our state’s climate goals.”

“We have tremendous agricultural and forest resources and potential for renewable energy in Minnesota that could benefit from new market opportunities that a Clean Fuels Standard would bring,” said Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.

This Clean Fuel Standard is part of a broader climate effort that includes achieving 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040, improving soil health, planting 12 million trees, expanding energy efficiency, providing more opportunities for people to bike, walk and use transit, helping farmers and fuel retailers provide more biofuels, and building resiliency in Minnesota communities and landscapes.

