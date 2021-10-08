Homicide: 3200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:25 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

At approximately 12:49 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to Minnesota Avenue and East Capitol Street, Northeast, to assist with an armed carjacking. Upon arrival, it was learned that the vehicle was carjacked in Prince George’s County. Members of the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Seat Pleasant Police Department had that vehicle stopped. Once stopped, the suspect produced a firearm and shot himself inside of the carjacked vehicle. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect’s firearm was recovered inside of the carjacked vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined the suspect in the homicide offense is the same suspect from the carjacking offense. It was further determined that the homicide offense was domestic in nature.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Nikiesha Thomas, of Olney, MD.

The suspect has been identified as 36 year-old Antoine Oliver, of Fort Washington, MD.

