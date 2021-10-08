Automatic Door Market Worth $41,745.0 Million by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Automatic door has an application at various places such as residential and commercial spaces, hospitals, and others.

The Automatic Door Market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to new developments in automatic doors. In addition, rise in investment in construction industry especially in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of the global Automatic Door Market. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the automatic doors.The global Automatic Door Market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $41.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Moreover, the manufacturers of automatic doors are developing new products as a strategy to increase their Automatic Door Market shares. For instance, in February 2019, GEZE enhanced its sliding door portfolio with new ECdrive T2 door drive system. The product features fine-framed GCprofile Therm and also features thermal insulation qualities, which reduce heat loss considerably. The product also has a discreet door design, which allows quieter movement of the door. Similarly, in December 2017, GEZE launched the new GEZE Cockpit building automation system.Furthermore, the growth of commercial and industrial sector, owing to increase in population and urbanization around the globe is projected to fuel the demand for automatic doors in the coming years. Currently, by end user, in 2018, the commercial segment have garnered significant market share, owing to the expansion of infrastructure sector in developing regions. In addition, the industrial segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed around 72.3% of shares in the global market in 2018.Key Market PlayersASSA ABLOY GroupDeutschtec GmbHdormakaba Holding AGGEZE GmbHMANUSA GEST, S.L.Nabtesco CorporationRite-Hite Holding CorporationRoyal Boon Edam International B.VSanwa Holdings CorporationStanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Key Market SegmentationBy TypeSlidingSwingingFoldingOthersBy End-UserCommercialIndustrialResidentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA