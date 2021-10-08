Voyage Medical Opens Comprehensive Vaccination Clinic in Tempe, Arizona

The clinic offers a variety of vaccinations for people who travel or need them for employment purposes.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voyage Medical is pleased to announce the official opening of its full-service vaccination clinic.Voyage Medical is an exciting, brand-new vaccination clinic in Arizona that offers a full range of immunization coverage for children, the elderly, people in the workforce, and international travelers. The clinic provides individuals and families with testing and vaccines for a variety of diseases and viruses, including Yellow Fever, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and COVID-19, just to name a few.“Whether you are traveling for work or seeking employment with a healthcare facility and need virus testing and/or immunization, we are here to help,” says Saiaf Abdallah, Director of Operations. “We are extremely proud of the clinic we have here in Tempe, Arizona, and believe Voyage Medical is the place to go for your vaccination needs.”Voyage Medical’s list of vaccine and testing services in Phoenix include:• Yellow Fever• Typhoid• Hepatitis A• Hepatitis B• COVID-19• Rabies• MMR• T-Dap• Measles• PCR testing• Quick and affordable services• And moreIn addition to offering the Phoenix community with the critical vaccines they need, Voyage Medical is also a clinical research facility for pharmaceutical companies, making it a trusted and reliable source for healthcare services and education. The facility welcomes the general public to sign up to be part of ongoing clinical research trials, which includes extensive education about the benefits and risks involved with being part of a trial throughout the entire process.For more information about Voyage Medical, or to book an appointment online, please visit www.VoyageMedical.com About Voyage MedicalVoyage Medical is a comprehensive vaccination clinic and clinical research facility located in sunny Arizona. The deeply experienced team is composed of experts in technology, research, medicine, and the context that comes with it. The clinic’s mission is to join patients and the medical community on a journey to better research.