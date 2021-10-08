Author Elizabeth Ferris Releases Fourth Book in her Renowned ‘Positively Georgia’ Children’s Book Series

The popular ‘Positively Georgia’ stories offer reassurance and inspiration to readers of all ages.

PRINCE GEORGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned children’s author Elizabeth Ferris is pleased to announce the release of her latest book in her ‘Positively Georgia’ children’s book series. Available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions, ‘Positively Georgia – Be Brave, Impress Yourself, Be Your Own Breed’ revolves around an Airedale Terrier puppy with a cheerful outlook on life. Her owner, Norman, lovingly calls her “Georgie-girl.” Georgie-girl spends the day helping people realize their natural abilities and inspiring them to achieve everything they want to do, have and become.The new book is already receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike for being both endearing and inspirational. As Georgie-girl says:“Find your inner puppy breath and share that with the world just like me. Be proud of yourself and become an instant superhero. The world needs you in it and is excited to see what you can create! Be brave. Impress yourself! Express your uniqueness, as you are extraordinary.”Suitable for children aged seven and up and beautifully illustrated, ‘Positively Georgia’ would make the perfect gift. For more information about this and the other delightful books in the series, visit the author’s Amazon page About the AuthorThe daughter of Hungarian immigrants, Elizabeth Ferris grew up with a passion for books, beginning her writing career while still a child. As a young mother, she created ‘All 4 Kids,’ an entertaining yet educational newspaper for daycare providers, and launched the magazine ‘Innovate.’ On a mission to inspire and motivate children, Ferris has drawn from her own life experience to publish the popular ‘Positively Georgia’ book series. She also serves as the Executive Assistant for a Health Authority in Western Canada.