Trapper and wolf trapper education courses offered in the Clearwater and Panhandle Regions

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering several trapper and wolf trapper education courses in north Idaho during October and NovemberTrapper education is required for all Idaho trappers that have not held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011.  Wolf trapper education (a separate course) is required for anyone intending to trap wolves.

The courses cover basic trapping techniques with a strong focus on safety and responsible trapping.  Topics such as furbearer identification and management, trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance, avoiding non-target catches, and care of captured animals also are covered.  Courses are taught by experienced trappers and Fish and Game employees.

To see a list of available classes, please follow the links:

Trapper ed:  https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/149-trapper-certification-instructor-led-course

Wolf trapper ed:  https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/148-wolf-trapper-certification-instructor-led-course

Participants must be at least 9 years of age and can register at any Fish and Game office or online.  Space is limited and registration is required.  The course fee is $9.75.

For more information regarding courses offered in your area, please contact your nearest Fish and Game office.

