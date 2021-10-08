Submit Release
Nightly work to begin in Wahiawa Town October 12 for Kamehameha Highway/Wilikina Drive/Kamananui Road Rehabilitation

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of nighttime construction activity set to begin on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa Town on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Roadwork to resurface the highway from Wilikina Drive to the Karsten Thot Bridge will take place on a regular nightly schedule Sunday night through Friday morning from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

This work is part of the Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road, and Wilikina Drive Rehabilitation project that involves cold planing, resurfacing, adjusting utility boxes and manholes, installing loop detectors, rumble strips, and pavement markings on Kamehameha Highway (from Weed Circle to the H-2 Freeway), Kamananui Road (from Kamehameha Highway to Wilikina Drive), and Wilikina Drive (from Kamananui Road to Kamehameha Highway). Estimated completion for this $24.39 million rehabilitation is Spring 2023.

Flyers advising Wahiawa residents and businesses of the upcoming nightwork have been distributed and electronic message boards have been stationed in the area. Motorists are asked to comply with traffic control and no parking signs for their safety and the safety of road crews. Roadwork is weather permitting.

Lane closure details are posted weekly on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/ . For more information on the rehabilitation project, please view the project website at https://kamhwyrehab.org/ . Questions or concerns on the Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road, and Wilikina Drive Rehabilitation can be addressed via the 24/7 project hotline at (808) 945-1145.

