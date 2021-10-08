I-76 East to Close at Night Next Week at 30th Street for Overhead Viaduct Construction in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be closed between 30th Street and South Street on Monday, October 11, through Friday, October 15, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for installation of downspouts on the rehabilitated overhead viaduct in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, then right Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT's $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at the Chestnut Street Bridges project website.

