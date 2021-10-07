More about GBI Investigates Death in Sylvania, GA

Sylvania, GA (October 7, 2021) – On October 7, 2021, the GBI arrested Walter Washington, age 70, of Sylvania, GA and charged him with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. On October 6, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Screven County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI with a death investigation that occurred at a residence located on Bryan’s Bridge Road in Sylvania, GA.

The initial investigation revealed that there was a domestic dispute between Washington and his grandson, Javoris Scott, age 29, that escalated when Scott allegedly came towards Washington. Washington shot Scott. Scott was taken to the hospital where he died. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

Washington is currently in the Screven County Jail. Additional charges are expected.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121 or the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.