Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,174 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Little recognizes Idaho hospitality workers with Lifetime Achievement Award in Travel and TourismOct06

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT:

Marissa Morrison, Press Secretary

208-943-1686

marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced he awarded the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Travel and Tourism to Idaho hospitality workers collectively.

“Historically this award has recognized an individual who’s made unmatched contributions to the industry. However, this year, exceptional contributions have come from many. The cooks, servers and bartenders taking care of more customers over more shifts than ever have before and doing so with a smile and professionalism. The lodging staff managing long lines of visitors checking in after cleaning rooms earlier in their shift and before stepping up to drive the hotel shuttle to finish their shift. The staff at our attractions, adventure experiences, and recreation areas doing their best to ensure all patrons are safe and experiencing the cleanest, healthiest environment possible. The examples are endless. We see you and we thank you for your incredible work throughout these challenging times!” Governor Little said.

Governor Little also proclaimed Oct. 4-8 Hospitality Employee Appreciation Week. View the proclamation here.

Governor Little also encouraged all Idahoans to visit their favorite local hospitality business or destination and say thank you to the employees who provide a wonderful experience.

“Idaho’s hospitality businesses suffered some of the greatest impacts from COVID-19, yet Idaho’s travel industry has come roaring back to bolster Idaho’s economy,” added Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “These employees deserve a big thank you for their continued service and hospitality to both Idahoans and visitors.”

# # #

 

You just read:

Gov. Little recognizes Idaho hospitality workers with Lifetime Achievement Award in Travel and TourismOct06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.