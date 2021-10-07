District Announces 2022 Health Insurance Rates

Washington, DC—Today, the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) announced the 2022 approved individual and small business health insurance rates. As a result of the Department’s review, most insurers decreased their initial rate proposals, which will save District residents more than $16 million.

“On behalf of the Bowser Administration, DISB performed a thorough review of 157 small group plans and 27 individual plans to ensure that they meet the District’s standards and provide non-discriminatory, accessible and affordable health insurance for our residents,” said DISB Commissioner Karima M. Woods.

Rates will increase overall by five percent for individual coverage and by three-and-a-half percent for small group coverage. The Department reviewed 184 proposed health plan rates for 2022 CVS/Aetna, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente and United Healthcare. The new rates were approved after the Department considered the input received from insurers, government and non-profit organizations and the testimonies provided by consumers and actuaries during a September 9 public hearing. At the hearing, actuaries presented their findings and members of the public had an opportunity to share their stories and discuss the proposed 2022 rates.

As a result of the Department’s review, and input provided at the hearing, three out of four insurers reduced their rates from their initial filings. The decreases from the initial filed rates were as much as 14 percent. CVS/Aetna, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente and UnitedHealthcare are the same insurance companies that offered plans in 2021 that will have plans available on DC Health Link.

“The DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority (DCHBX) advocates for the lowest possible premiums for our DC Health Link customers and we thank Commissioner Woods for considering our recommendations and for approving rate changes that are generally lower than initially proposed by insurers,” said DCHBX Executive Director Mila Kofman, J.D. “We also applaud Commissioner Woods for hosting public hearings for District residents and small businesses to provide comments on the impact of premium increases.”

DC Health Link open enrollment for individuals and families starts November 1, 2021 and runs through January 31, 2022. Visit DCHealthLink.com or call 1-855-532-5465 for help enrolling.

The Department is grateful to consumer health advocates, health insurers, the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, actuaries and the public for their input during the rate review process.

For more information about the approved 2022 health insurance plan rates, visit bit.ly/3uCmKKm.

2022 Individual and Small Group (SG) Health Insurance Rates

Issuer Market Initial Rate Change Request Approved Rate Change Rate Review Impact Covered Lives Impacted by 2022 Rate Changes Aetna Life (PPO) SG 23.4% 8.8% -14.6% 150 Aetna Health (HMO) SG -2.1% -5.9% -3.8% 70 CareFirst (PPO) IND 7.9% 4.8% -3.1% 8,648 SG 8.8% 5.8% -3.0% 20,540 CareFirst (HMO) IND 11.3% 8.0% -3.3% 5,175 SG 2.5% 0.9% -1.6% 42,433 Kaiser IND 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2,604 SG -3.1% -3.1% 0.0% 4,359 UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (PPO) SG 16.1% 10.0% -6.1% 12,128 Optimum Choice, Inc. (HMO) SG 11.7% 5.9% -5.8% 490 UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic (HMO) SG 24.7% 18.1% -6.6% 731

