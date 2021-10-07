NEWS

LDAF to hold unwanted pesticide collection in Crowley

October 6, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (October 6, 2021) – Agricultural producers, pesticide applicators and homeowners can drop off unwanted pesticides during the Unwanted Pesticide Pick-Up day on Nov. 2, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Simplot Grower Solutions, 1110 West Mill Street in Crowley.

The Unwanted Pesticide Pick-Up Program, sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, assists individuals who wish to dispose of pesticide products.

There is no cost to the individual, and it is completely anonymous for those who wish to participate.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “This is a great program that allows agricultural producers to get rid of old, unused or partial containers of pesticides at no cost. As always, we work to ensure that the environment and the health of our citizens are protected by providing individuals an opportunity to properly dispose of these products.”

All pesticides will be accepted. Containers will be supplied for transportation to the collection site if old containers are damaged. For planning purposes, an inventory form should be filled out and returned to Kim Brown at kbrown@agcenter.lsu.edu prior to Oct. 15. The forms are available at your local LSU AgCenter offices or online at www.ldaf.state.la.us.

Currently in Louisiana, an individual wishing to dispose of pesticide products must contact a licensed contractor for disposal, which results in a costly fee based on pounds of product(s) submitted for disposal. The LDAF program does not require a fee for the disposal of unwanted pesticides. The cost of the program is funded through fees associated with pesticide manufacturers’ product registrations in Louisiana. All pesticides offered for sale in Louisiana must be registered annually with the LDAF.

For more information, call LDAF’s Girvus Johnson at 225-925-3763 or your local LSU AgCenter office.

