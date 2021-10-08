Nevertheless, all of this did not stop him from chasing his dream and the high of being able to reach it

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unveiling his love for baseball games and baseball in general, author Macknight Black’s The Parrot Man is an engaging baseball story for parents and children of all ages. This is a lighthearted and moving coming-of-age story about the power of baseball to comfort and help readers the value of compassion, community, and the need for forbearance. Though the title “The Parrot Man” highly suggests that it only focuses only on baseball, the content and overall message of the book are far from it. The Parrot Man is a fitting tribute to life’s several matters of importance; the neverending pleasures of baseball, the significance of having mentors and a family, and knowing when to wrap things up. The platitude of putting into the foreground the basic human value as the main character ventures into a long but rewarding journey of going through life’s worst to achieve his dream. This treatise focuses on little Barney starting way back in his early life. Even having developed his passion and affinity for playing baseball, little Barney cannot go halfway to fulfilling his dream of being able to play baseball much more in a major league that time due to his young body and small stature. Nevertheless, all of this did not stop him from chasing his dream and the high of being able to reach it, even following the Washington Senators on the radio and even in the newspapers during their years playing at Griffith Stadium. Barney’s voyage leads him to discover a new way to participate in the game, becoming the “Parrot Man”, an active part of his mind, of a major league baseball team.

Amidst all of these, something was still missing, it is still not enough. When given another chance at baseball glory, what does the “Parrot Man” do?

This lightly didactic work plaudits that the primary audience is grownups as much as kids. Unusual to most children’s books, the highly informative epilogue in the book contains further references which the readers will benefit from. The deft and depth of characterizations and the carbon copied sentiments of passionate dreamers who feel rooted in the same place. The light touch of whimsicality and candidness makes the book all the more exceptional.

Macknight Black used to attend the Episcopal Academy in suburban Philadelphia and graduated high school from Kent School in Kentucky Connecticut. Macknight also received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. He has served as a peace officer for the Children’s Society in New York City, a book publisher’s representative at prestigious universities and colleges, and became the first administrative officer for the US Department of Education’s Title 1 Program that supports the education of economically deprived and educationally disadvantaged children. Perhaps the catalyst of the book’s completion is the grateful son of the author, Davis S. Black, the person who benefits the most from the countless hours of the author’s fellowship and wisdom shared during our attendance at hundreds of baseball games and other sporting events over the past 40 years.

The Parrot Man

Written by: Macknight Black

Hardcover | $9.95

Book copies are available at the author’s upcoming and soon-to-be-released website

(macknightblackauthor.com), Amazon, and other online book retailers.

